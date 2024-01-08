The Big Picture Janelle Pierzina, a Big Brother star, will be competing in The Traitors season 2, and has a high possibility of winning.

Being a good physical player is important in The Traitors, and Janelle's strong physical game may not make her a big threat.

Janelle's strong social skills, ability to talk to anyone, and lie will help her succeed in The Traitors, especially if she becomes a traitor.

Big Brother's Janelle Pierzina is just one of 21 reality stars who will be competing in The Traitors season 2. Airing solely on the streaming service Peacock, The Traitors first broadcast in the United States in 2023. The first season's cast consisted of some reality stars, as well as unknown contestants who auditioned for the show. In September, it was confirmed that the hit reality show would return for a second season.

The Traitors is a reality show like no other. Contestants live inside a castle in Scotland while working together to banish the three traitors in the game. On the first night of the game, three players are secretly chosen to be the "traitors." The other players then become the "faithful." During the day, all the players come together to compete in competitions to add to the cash grand prize. After competing, they gather at the round-table to vote on which player should be banished from the game, in hopes of getting rid of one of the traitors. Then, each night, the three traitors secretly meet up to determine which faithful player they want to "murder," or vanish from the game, that night.

For season 2, The Traitors will consist of a cast made up of famous faces and reality stars from different shows. Janelle, who is one of the 21 contestants, is a legend in the Big Brother world. She has competed inside the famous house four different times; however, she has yet to win a season of Big Brother. Additionally, Janelle has also competed in The Amazing Race. She, along with fellow Big Brother legend and Big Brother Reindeer Games contestant Brittney Haynes, competed together as a duo on season 31 of the show. The pair ultimately came in eighth place. With her history in reality competition series, The Traitors should be easy for her.

Janelle Has A High Possibility Of Winning 'The Traitors' Season 2

Although The Traitors is a competition like no other, there is no doubt Janelle has a high possibility of becoming the second-ever winner of the show. Throughout her four times competing on Big Brother, Janelle proved herself to be a strong competitor, both physically and socially. All together, Janelle won six separate Head of Household reigns, as well as seven Power of Vetoes. For many years, Janelle held the title of Big Brother player with the most Power of Veto wins in one season. During her time competing in season 7 in 2006, Janelle won a total of five Power of Veto competitions. This was the most Power of Vetoes any player had won in one season up until season 24 in 2022. Michael Bruner then took the title with six wins before season 25 winner Jag Bains quickly took the title with seven Power of Veto wins this past summer.

Despite The Traitors not primarily focusing on physical competitions, it is still an important aspect of the game. Competing in competitions does not determine a player's safety in the game; however, it does help increase the game's grand prize. Being a good physical player proves that a contestant is a good team player worthy of remaining in the game. Therefore, should Janelle still be the same strong physical competitor she once was inside the Big Brother house, she may not be seen as a big threat in The Traitors. Instead, others will see her as a team player who they want to keep around to help increase the end-game jackpot. If Janelle does get chosen to be one of the three traitors, this will help her have a reason for the other players to keep her in the game rather than questioning her faithfulness. The harder she competes in the daily challenges, the more of a team player she will be viewed as.

Janelle's Social Skills Will be Key in 'The Traitors'

While being a physical threat is extremely important in the Big Brother house, having a strong social game is equally, if not more, important. Although Janelle competed alongside many other houseguests that she did not get along with, she did have a strong social game. Janelle was known for speaking her mind and always being brutally honest. She was never afraid to stir up some drama inside Big Brother. Despite this being a risky game-play tactic, this rarely affected Janelle's game negatively. Additionally, Janelle proved herself to be a good liar, which is essential for nearly every competition-related reality show.

Because of her strong Big Brother social game, Janelle is predicted to do quite well in The Traitors. A season of The Traitors consists of a lot of game talk. Nearly the entire game revolves around talking with other players, trying to determine which players are the traitors. Janelle's ability to talk to nearly anyone while also being able to lie will help her succeed. This is also an extremely strong trait to have for players who are chosen to be traitors. The three players that are chosen to be a traitors in the game have to do the most lying out of the entire cast. They have to make everyone else believe they are truly a faithful. This takes a lot of willpower and acting skills, which Janelle has.

Being a traitor also requires a strong mindset. Janelle's fellow Big Brother alum, Cody Calafiore was one of the three traitors on The Traitors season 1 last year. Following the season, Cody admitted that being a traitor was more mentally draining than competing inside the Big Brother house because of the constant lying. Over her years of competing on reality television, Janelle has admitted that it is very easy for her to keep her personal feelings and gameplay separate. Being able to keep emotions out of the game will truly help Janelle lie her way to the end of The Traitors.

There is no doubt that Janelle will be a strong player in The Traitors season 2, but she will also make an excellent traitor should she be chosen. Her capability of lying and keeping her emotions out of the game combined with a strong physical and social gameplay gives her the potential to be an extremely strong competitor this season. On the other hand, Janelle has not competed on a reality show in quite some time. Therefore, her gameplay could be a little rusty.

Fans can watch Janelle, along with the 20 other stars compete in season 2 of The Traitors on January 12th, streaming exclusively on Peacock.