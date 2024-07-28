The Big Picture Janet Andrewartha, beloved for her role as Lyn Scully on Neighbours, has passed away at the age of 72.

Before Neighbours, she had notable roles in Prisoner: Cell Block H and theater productions in Australia.

Co-stars like Jackie Woodburne and Stefan Dennis have paid tribute to her extraordinary talent and friendship.

Neighbours star Janet Andrewartha, who was beloved for her role as Lyn Scully on the Australian soap, has died at the age of 72. Her role as Lyn Scully was one that would go on to earn her a legacy of love in Australia and beyond. She first appeared on the television show in 1999 and left the show officially in 2006. However, she went on to make a slate of guest appearances over the next two decades, some of which lasted years, with her most recent feature in 2019.

Before Andrewartha became adored for her Ramsay Street role, she also had notable roles in Prisoner: Cell Block H, drama Embassy, and a series of theater productions in Australia, including The Three Musketeers and Othello.

The news of Andrewartha's death was announced on the soap's official Instagram account in a touching tribute post that captured the actress in her signature role with her famous short bob and endearing smile. The post included a sentiment from her Neighbours co-star Jackie Woodburne, known as Susan Kennedy on the show. Describing Andrewartha, she said: “Janet was one of the finest actors of her generation, but more than that, she was an extraordinary woman. Passionate, political, curious, delightfully eccentric, generous and fun. To me she was a steadfast friend for over 45 years. I will miss her every day.”

Janet Andrewartha Made Her Final Guest appearance as Lyn Scully on 'Neighbours' in 2019

Woodburne's thoughts were echoed by her fellow co-stars in the comments. This included Paul Robinson actor Stefan Dennis, who wrote: "So very upset to lose the lovely Janet. As Jackie said, she truly was an exceptional actress who was a pleasure work with and to be around. We will all miss you dear girl." Lucinda Cowden, who rose to fame on the TV show as Melanie Pearson, added: "I remember when I first saw her on Prisoner … she lit up the screen, and continued to grace us with her exceptional talent in so many interesting and unique characters Vale Janet." Sheila Canning actress Colette Mann also paid her respects to her late friend, adding: "I was so shocked to hear this news yesterday and I can only echo Jackie's words about Janet... brilliant, crazy in the best way, a good friend and great colleague. Vale Ms Janet my friend."

Neighbours has become famous worldwide for launching a slate of homegrown Australian stars to international stardom, including the likes of Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan.

Andrewartha left behind a Ramsay Street for years to come with a family of characters and links that are still referenced on the show today. You can see the touching tribute post above.