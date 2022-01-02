The newly released extended trailer for Janet Jackson’s highly anticipated documentary, JANET, is here and it swiftly reminds viewers that the iconic musician is in ‘Control’. The documentary, which was announced early last year, but has been five years in the making, provides a closer and more intimate look at the singer’s life, career, and everything in between. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait too long as the first part of the two-night event will debut on January 28, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET, on Lifetime and A&E.

The trailer does not shy away from difficult topics and assures fans that they can expect a further exploration of topics such as her childhood, the early years of her career, motherhood, her romantic history, the infamous Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show performance, and how the allegations against her brother, Michael Jackson, affected her career, among others.

The three-minute clip also explores her father’s influence on her career as well as the pressure that comes with having one of the most iconic last names in the music industry. However, despite the many obstacles placed in her way, she was still able to become one of the most influential artists in the industry and is considered a living legend by many.

The extended trailer also comes with several high points, including many high-profile celebrities acknowledging Jackson’s legacy and influence. Mariah Carey, Ciara, Samuel L. Jackson, Janelle Monae, Missy Elliott, Whoopi Goldberg, Regina King, Tyler Perry, and Teyana Taylor are some of the celebrities who are seen praising Jackson, with Samuel L. Jackson even referring to her as ‘the greatest show woman’.

As an entertainer known for her appreciation of privacy, this level of access to her personal life is unprecedented for her but the Control singer admits in the three-minute clip that this was just something that needed to be done. As such, JANET will include never-before-seen footage, archive footage, and commentary from friends, family, and industry peers. And in celebration of her multi-decade career, JANET also commemorates the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s eponymous debut album which was released in 1982.

The documentary was directed by Ben Hirsch and produced by Workerbee and Associated Entertainment Corporation. Jackson and her brother, Randy Jackson, serve as Executive Producers as well.

As earlier stated, JANET will debut on Friday, January 28, 2022, on Lifetime and A&E. Watch the trailer for JANET below:

