On her official Twitter account, the iconic artist Janet Jackson has shared the first teaser for her upcoming Lifetime and A&E documentary Janet.

The teaser for the two-night event features some key figures in Jackson’s life, among these family members such as her brother Tito Jackson and friends and fellow celebrities such as Paula Abdul, Missy Elliot, and Mariah Carey. Both artists had nothing but praise for Jackson. “She is a force to be reckoned with”, said Abdul. In contrast to this empowering statement, Tito Jackson had the endearing words to add: “She will always be my baby sister”.

Over five years in the making, this documentary, first announced back in March, appears to feature loads of candid footage of her and her family, including clips of late pop music icon Michael Jackson. It aims at chronicling her personal life as well as her spectacular and eventful career. The film will also follow the Jackson’s family journey through grieving patriarch Joseph Jackson, who died back in 2018. In addition, Jackson will also be discussing the death of her brother Michael and her journey to becoming a mother.

Executive produced by Jackson herself and Randy Jackson, the 4-hour long documentary seems a fitting commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the singer’s 1982 debut album. This album would be the first of 11 solo studio sets, including recordings like Control, The Velvet Rope, and All for You. Regarding the film, Jackson had these words to say: “This is my story, told by me. Not through someone’s else’s eyes.”.

We can expect this faithful portrayal of Jackson’s life to premiere in January of next year. Watch the trailer below.

