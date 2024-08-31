Here at Collider, we pride ourselves on our hot takes, especially when it comes to the galaxy far, far away that is Star Wars. A franchise that is famous for its healthy and constructive online discourse. Be that as it may, the hot take I'm about to suggest to you today may be shocking and difficult to accept. However, if you search your feelings, you'll know it to be true. So here it goes — Jango Fett (Temeura Morrison) is better than Boba Fett (also Morrison) and I'm tired of pretending he's not.

Quit booing me, I'm right!

To be frank, this simple man trying to make his way through the universe has not been treated with the respect that he deserves in the Star Wars canon. Jango Fett is far more relevant to the wider Skywalker Saga of Star Wars films than Boba could ever hope to be. Where Boba is just some merc in the background, Jango is an active participant during the Prequel Trilogy. Even then, there's still so much of Jango's story that is begging to be told through a spin-off story, especially after how The Book of Boba Fett turned out.

Jango Fett is a Vital Character in 'Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

It's no secret why Jango Fett doesn't have the same reputation as a Star Wars icon that Boba Fett does. A large part of that is that Jango was introduced in one of the worst Star Wars movies, Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones. I love the prequel trilogy as much as the next guy, but even the most hardcore prequel fans will admit that 90% of Attack of the Clones is a boring, confusing, and garish entry in the Skywalker Saga. However, the other 10% has Jango Fett in it, so it's not all bad.

A legendary bounty hunter with Mandalorian training, Jango is hand-picked by Count Dooku (Christopher Lee) and Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid) to be the template for their Clone Army. Their hope is that the Galactic Republic will make use of a mysterious army created by a long-deceased Jedi on a planet that's been deleted from the Jedi archives... and it works! Yeah, like I said, this movie is a little silly. Silliness be darned, though, Jango is indirectly responsible for the eventual rise of the Galactic Empire, seeing as how he is the reason their entire military foundation came to be.

Jango Fett Steals Every Scene in 'Attack of the Clones'

Image via Lucasfilm

We first see Jango on-screen in Attack of the Clones when he and a fellow bounty hunter named Zam Wesell (Leeanna Walsman) attempt to assassinate Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman). The Jedi successfully thwart the attempt and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) tracks Jango down to the planet Kamino, which is where he discovers the creation of the Republic's Clone Army. What follows are some of the best action sequences in the film, all of which involve Jango.

After a tense confrontation between the two, Jango and Obi-Wan get into a heated confrontation on a Kaminoan platform, which is easily the most practical and impressive fight sequence in an otherwise CGI-ridden film. That Jango momentum continues in an incredible dogfight chase through a Geonosian asteroid field, where George Lucas makes the wise decision to give John Williams' score a rest to focus more on the sound effects of the starfighters (especially with that now-iconic sonic bomb from Jango's ship). Jango hits a hat trick of coolness during the epic climactic battle on Geonosis. After showing off his gunslinger flair on a poor unsuspecting Jedi, Jango faces off against Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson). While he's decapitated by the Jedi, Jango still leaves a lifelong legacy as one of the galaxy's most important bounty hunters.

So Much of Jango Fett's History Is Shrouded in Mystery

Image via Lucasfilm

We've only gotten little bits and pieces of Jango's Star Wars story since his appearance in Attack of the Clones has been pretty minimal, especially after Disney took over and scrapped most of the Expanded Universe. A large bulk of his non-movie story comes from comic books and television shows. Star Wars: The Clone Wars even made the claim that Jango Fett wasn't a real Mandalorian but was merely a bounty hunter who came upon some Mandalorian armor (though this info came from a Death Watch operative, so it's not the most reliable source).

However, The Mandalorian Season 2 paints a much different picture of our favorite armor-clad gunslinger. Jango Fett may not have been born as a Mandalorian, but he was inducted into the Mandalorian creed. When Boba Fett reclaims his family's armor from Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), he reveals that Jango was a Foundling, who even grew up to fight during the Mandalorian Civil Wars.

It's also no secret that Jango Fett has interacted with more than a few fan-favorite Star Wars characters off-screen. This understandably includes more than a few figures from the wretched hive of scum and villainy that is Star Wars' criminal underworld, such as the Duros outlaw Cad Bane (Corey Burton) and the pirate leader Hondo Ohnaka (Jim Cummings). There is quite literally a whole galaxy of potential for stories revolving around Jango's life prior to his death in Attack of the Clones, such as revealing his role in the Mandalorian Civil War or revealing why he wanted his payment for the Clone Army to be an exact Clone of himself to raise as a son.

'Star Wars: Bounty Hunter' Is the Closest Thing We've Gotten to a Jango Fett Spin-Off

Image via Lucasarts

It may no longer be considered canon, but we actually did get a proper Jango Fett spin-off in video game form with Star Wars: Bounty Hunter. The 2002 video game serves as a direct prequel to Attack of the Clones, answering the question of how Jango came upon Darth Sidious' radar. It's certainly not the most profound story in the galaxy, but it does illustrate the potential Jango has as a leading man. While the game launched over two decades ago, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter was actually just remastered for modern systems, giving new generations of Star Wars fans the chance to see Jango Fett in his prime like never before.

A Jango Fett Spin-Off Can Deliver on 'The Book of Boba Fett's Promises

Image via Lucasfilm

The Book of Boba Fett is a strange beast, mainly because the best parts of the show are the ones where Din Djarin practically takes it over as a sort of The Mandalorian Season 2.5. The biggest problem with the show is how it suddenly makes Boba Fett, a character who has skewed toward the side of the Empire more often than not, a noble hero with respectable intentions. It all feels incredibly out of left field and the show ends without us really learning anything meaningful about him, including his history with his father.

In fairness to The Book of Boba Fett, this is perhaps further indication that the character doesn't really have much going on to begin with. The irony that Jango Fett would not exist without Boba Fett isn't lost on us, but Boba was clearly never intended to be a major figure. He's just a cool-looking background character that likely sold a lot of toys, and yet, he's still treated like he's the best thing since sliced Maul. Jango, on the other hand, is a much more fleshed-out character despite having a fraction of the franchise presence.

Jango Fett is even more overt in his negative moral alignment, so a story following him would be able to give us that gritty Star Wars crime story that many were hoping The Book of Boba Fett would be. A grim tale of a battle-hardened war veteran who secretly longs for something much more substantial. Someone who says that he wants to make his way through the universe, but in actuality, he wants to make his mark on the galaxy.

Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones is available to stream on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+