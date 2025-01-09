Keen observers of the movie release schedule would have noticed the calendar's distinct divisions. These demarcations have, over time, inadvertently guided movie releases and audiences' expectations. We now expect the crowd pleasers that don't want to compete with the marquee studio blockbusters to be released in the spring months, the big blockbusters are primed for the summer break, horror films come out in October, holiday-themed films are released in November and December, and the adult dramas poised for awards consideration come out in the fall.

With awards campaigns for the fall films picking up steam in the new year and the continued box-office dominance of holiday releases, January has calcified into becoming a dry period for original releases. This month, commonly referred to as "Dumpuary," has become the studios' dumping ground for the films they do not have high hopes for. Conversely, though, thanks to the low bar of options in this period, a successful film has a better chance of standing out among the month's offerings than it would have in a packed summer month. These are some of those January releases that stood out thanks to great acting, original premises and great overall quality.

10 'M3GAN' (2023)

Directed by Gerard Johnstone

Directed by Gerard Johnstone and produced by horror icons Jason Blum and James Wan, M3GAN perfectly balances the horror genre's storied history with the murderous doll and our current fears about the capacity of Artificial Intelligence. The film, which stars Allison Williams, follows an artificially intelligent doll who develops self-awareness and becomes murderously hostile against anyone who comes between her and her human companion.

Ahead of its theatrical release, M3GAN was already a viral phenomenon thanks to its campy and entertaining first trailer. The film fed off this online buzz on the way to a $181 million box office return against its $12 million budget. M3GAN was also critically beloved, with particular praise for its balance of horror and comedy beats and the performance of its lead actors. A sequel, titled M3GAN 2.0, is slated for a 2025 release.

9 'The Beekeeper' (2024)

Directed by David Ayer

Few contemporary actors have a tighter grip on the action genre than Jason Statham, and in 2024, he teamed up with David Ayer for The Beekeeper. In the film, Statham plays a retired spy who sets his vengeful target on a corrupt company after his landlady falls for one of their phishing scams. Joining Jason Statham in the film are Jeremy Irons, Josh Hutcherson, Minnie Driver, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Phylicia Rashad.

Action films are not rare in the January release schedule, but with The Beekeeper, Statham and Ayer produced a gripping and solid thriller that keeps audiences entertained. The film is genuinely exciting and explosive, with a never-better Statham stirring the ship. With a B+ Cinema Score and a $153 million return on a $40 million budget, audiences were definitely pleased with this January offering.

8 'Missing' (2023)

Directed by Will Merrick and Nick Johnson

In 2019, Aneesh Chaganty & Sev Ohanian debuted Searching, their mystery screenlife thriller, to widespread critical and commercial success. The film's success would spawn a franchise consisting of a standalone installment and an anthological sequel, 2023's Missing.

Told predominantly through computer, phone and television screens, Missing depicts a teenager's frantic search for her missing mother after she disappears on vacation. Written and directed by Will Merrick and Nick Johnson, Missing is an under-the-radar thriller masterpiece. Starring Storm Reid, Ken Leung, Joaquin de Almeida and Nia Long, the film is a propulsive, emotional thrill ride that, like its predecessor, uses its gimmick to full effect without letting it overpower a relatively straightforward yet gripping plot.

7 'Bad Boys for Life' (2020)

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Billal Fallah

Seventeen years after 2003's Bad Boys II, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunited for 2020's Bad Boys For Life. Adil El Arbi and Billal Fallah took over the directing duties from Michael Bay, who had directed the first two installments. Along with the lived-in and fresh performances from Smith and Lawrence, the duo breathed new life into the Bad Boys franchise.

The film sees the titular police detectives confronting Mike Lowrey's (Smith) checkered past via a series of murder investigations across Miami. It balances nostalgia with genuine thrills, mixing the best of both worlds and delivering a solid and undeniably badass buddy comedy. The highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the weird theatrical year that was 2020, Bad Boys For Life remains the highest-grossing film in the franchise and ushered in a 2024 sequel, Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

6 'Scream' (2022)

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett

Following their successful directorial efforts, Devil's Due and Ready Or Not, filmmaking duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett were tapped to produce a new installment in the Scream franchise. In 2022, 11 years after Wes Craven's final Scream entry, they released the confusingly titled Scream, the fifth film in the franchise.

Scream yet again finds another Ghostface killer targeting a group of teenagers. However, with each new murder, it becomes apparent that this group of killings is linked to the original Woodsboro murders. In addition to franchise veterans Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell, the film featured performances from Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega and Jack Quaid. While not a reboot of the series, Scream received considerable praise for reinvigorating the franchise, leading to 2023's sequel, Scream VI.

5 'Self Reliance' (2024)

Directed by Jake Johnson