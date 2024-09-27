Since its infancy, cinema has found in the action genre — one that has its foundations in constant movement, just like cinema itself — one of its most popular and prolific. Plenty of countries have brought plenty of different things to the action movie table, but one national film industry has been more important and influential than most throughout cinema's history: Japan.

The Land of the Rising Sun has been the birthplace of some of the most iconic and impactful action films in history, from Kurosawa masterpieces like Seven Samurai to more modern gems like Godzilla Minus One. Trailblazers in genres like animated action and inventors of others like the samurai flick, Japanese filmmakers have proved over the years that few directors understand what makes action exciting quite as well as them. These are the best Japanese action movies of all time, ranked by how impactful and outright iconic they are in the modern cinematic landscape.

10 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' (1993)

Directed by Ram Mohan, Yûgô Sakô, and Koichi Saski

Throughout the history of animated cinema, following Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, there have been a myriad of other exceptional animated fantasy films. One of the most underrated is the Indian-Japanese anime Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, an adaptation of the Hindu epic of the Ramayana, where Lord Ram fights against the evil King Ravana.

Ramaya: The Legend of Prince Rama is the best possible way to experience this legendary epic, thanks to the accurate portrayal of the tale, memorable music, and strong character development. It's a stunning animated gem that doesn't get nearly enough attention from international audiences nowadays. This is why, with a commendable rating of 9.2 and 15,000 votes, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is the highest-rated Japanese action movie on IMDb.

9 'Tokyo Drifter' (1966)

Directed by Seijun Suzuki

One of the most stylish action movies of the '60s, Seijun Suzuki's Tokyo Drifter is one of the best-looking thrillers Japan has ever put out. It's the story of a yakuza enforcer who, after his gang disbands, looks forward to life outside organized crime. However, he soon sees himself having to become a drifter after his old rivals attempt to assassinate him.

This otherwise pretty standard yakuza story becomes nail-biting when the gunfights are so colorful and fun.

Those looking for a complex, meaty story will probably want to look elsewhere. Some may accuse Tokyo Drifter of favoring style over substance a little too much, but when the style is this exquisitely fun, complaining seems silly. This otherwise pretty standard yakuza story becomes nail-biting when the gunfights are so colorful and fun, the influences of old gangster movies are so cleverly used, and the pop-art tone is so magnificently constructed.

8 'Samurai Rebellion' (1967)

Directed by Masaki Kobayashi

Sure enough, Akira Kurosawa is the director most often associated with the samurai action genre, but he wasn't the only one who defined it. Masaki Kobayashi, another one of the greatest Japanese directors of all time, made two of the best samurai movies of all time. One of them is the fittingly-named Samurai Rebellion, where the mother of a feudal lord's only heir is kidnapped by the lord, so the husband and his samurai father must decide whether to accept the crime or risk their lives to get her back.

With the outstanding legend Toshirō Mifune at the top of his game and Kobayashi delivering one of the most suspenseful and gut-wrenching works of his career, Samurai Rebellion is a tragedy that fans of the genre simply can't miss. With surprisingly profound themes and nuanced characters, it's an epic film that expertly doses its action scenes to amplify the emotional power of the story.

7 'Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion' (1997)

Directed by Hideaki Anno and Kazuya Tsurumaki

A fittingly thought-provoking masterwork that follows one of the most philosophically dark anime series of all time, Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion makes it worth it for cinephiles to get through the (equally outstanding) show if only to get to watch one of the best animation movies of all time. In it, Seele orders an attack on NERV, aiming to destroy the Evas before Gendo can trigger Third Impact and Instrumentality under his control.

Challenging as it may be to fully grasp its story, End of Evangelion is an essential watch for those who like philosophically deep cinema. Its themes of individuality, isolation, suffering, and self-loathing are incredibly layered and gorgeously conveyed not just through a fascinating story but through some of the most stunning animation imaginable. It's a widely-held belief that this film was creator Hideaki Anno's response to fans' disdain for the show's original ending. Whether that's true or not remains a mystery but what's definitive is that this is a true masterpiece of a work of art.

6 'Godzilla Minus One' (2023)

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki

Just when people were beginning to think that the Godzilla franchise had run its course, Takashi Yamazaki came up with Godzilla Minus One and proved the naysayers absurdly wrong. Perhaps the best installment in the colossal franchise since the 1954 original, it centers on a kamikaze pilot full of survivor's guilt after the end of WWII. When a giant monster he previously failed to kill emerges to lay siege to the entirety of Japan, he gets a chance to fight for redemption.

One of the best action movies of the past ten years, Godzilla Minus One brings the series back to its roots in all the best possible ways. It's a critique of government officials' incompetence in the face of crisis, a celebration of the power of community, and a harrowingly accurate portrayal of Japan's post-WWII nuclear paranoia. These recurring themes are mixed with an emotionally hard-hitting tale of redemption and re-birth, which everyone — not just Godzilla fans or even action movie fans — should be able to resonate with.

5 'Akira' (1988)

Directed by Katsuhiro Ôtomo

One of the biggest animated cult classics of all time, Katsuhiro Ôtomo's Akira, is based on the highly popular manga written and drawn by Ôtomo himself. The result is as faithful an adaptation of the story as one could expect and one of the most fun action films of the '80s. In it, a secret military project endangers Neo-Tokyo when it turns a biker gang member into an unpredictable psychic who can only be stopped by a teenager and his gang of biker friends.

Credited with having popularized anime in the West for the very first time, Akira has had an influence on international cinema (including Hollywood) that's abundantly visible and highly enjoyable. It has a haunting score, some stunning animation, and a very powerful story with themes of friendship, corruption, and nuclear paranoia. Even if one didn't consider its huge historical importance to anime cinema, Akira would still be one of the best Japanese action flicks ever.

4 'Princess Mononoke' (1997)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

For the most part, Studio Ghibli has produced some of the best family-friendly animated films of all time. Every now and then, however, they go for something a bit more mature — never more so than with the full-fledged action fantasy epic Princess Mononoke. It follows a warrior who, on a journey to find the cure for a curse he's been inflicted with, finds himself in the middle of a war between a mining colony and the forest gods.

With gorgeous animation, a complex narrative about the conflict between nature and technology, and some of the best use of low fantasy in movie history, Mononoke is by far one of the best films by Hayao Miyazaki, king of anime cinema and one of the best Japanese filmmakers of all time. Imaginative, mature, and with some of the best action in Ghibli's library, Princess Mononoke is a gem that no animation fan can allow themselves to miss.

3 'Seven Samurai' (1954)

Directed by Akira Kurosawa

When it comes to Japanese action cinema — and just Japanese cinema in general — it hardly gets any better than Akira Kurosawa, praised by many as one of the single best movie directors in history. His masterpiece is easily Seven Samurai, one of the best action epics of all time and a genre and decade-defining work of art. It's about the farmers of a village exploited by bandits, who recruit seven deadly samurai to protect them.

If the premise sounds familiar, that's because it's been endlessly imitated and paid homage to across all of cinema and television throughout history. Indeed, Seven Samurai is one of the most iconic and influential films of all time, proving that the action genre can be as full of aesthetic and artistic merit as any other kind. The performances are great, the screenplay is flawless, and all the action scenes are as exhilarating as they are meaningful.

2 'Harakiri' (1962)

Directed by Masaki Kobayashi

Kurosawa fanatics can say otherwise, but Harakiri is arguably the single greatest samurai film of all time. Directed by the great Masaki Kobayashi, it's about a ronin who requests permission to commit seppuku (a ritualistic samurai suicide by disembowelment) at a feudal lord's palace. There, he's told the story of the brutal suicide of a ronin who previously visited, challenging the lord when he reveals how the two samurai's pasts are intertwined.

Arthouse revenge films can be exceptional, but few can ever hope to be as outstanding as Kobayashi's magnum opus. Harakiri, anchored by a magnificent performance by Tatsuya Nakadai, tells a masterfully executed story of terribly heartbreaking power. It beautifully explores the flawed honor system of the samurai, and in the process, it serves as a potent critique of revenge and hypocrisy. Of course, all with some of the best action sequences in the samurai genre sprinkled in for good measure.

1 'Ran' (1985)

Directed by Akira Kurosawa

As incredible as the other masterpieces in Kurosawa's long list of masterpieces are, it's tough to argue against the claim that Ran is the best film he ever made. A loose but fascinating Shakespearean adaptation of King Lear, it's about an elderly warlord from Medieval Japan who retires and hands his empire over to his three sons. However, he didn't expect just how much power would corrupt them and cause them to turn on each other — and on him.

Ran is one of the most flawless films ever made, displaying Kurosawa's greatest skills as a storyteller, as a detail-oriented director, and as a master of his craft. With some of the most haunting imagery, gorgeous use of color, and meticulously choreographed action scenes in the genre's history, Ran is a real masterwork of action cinema if there ever was one. Tatsuya Nakadai is perfect in the lead role, the movie's structure and pacing are slow-burners yet consistently gripping, and the ending is sure to stay with viewers forever.

