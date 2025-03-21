Japanese Breakfast isn’t one to shy away from trauma — as evidenced by her memoir Crying In H-Mart, in addition to her entire discography. But upon the release of her new album For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women), she is embracing the beauty of the moments of love we share with those around us, even if we know these moments may be fleeting. Rather than avoid the heartache, she allows herself to feel those feelings throughout the album’s 10 tracks.

In tandem with the new album, Japanese Breakfast, — whose real name is Michelle Zauner — has shared the video for “Picture Window,” a standout track from the album. The song features Zauner confronting her intrusive thoughts. “Are you not afraid of every waking minute, that your life could pass you by?,” she sings on the song’s refrain, over a haunting, transcendent instrumental.

The song’s accompanying video, which was directed by Zauner herself, stars Omega Sapien of Korean music collective Balming Tiger and South Korean actress Gyuri Kim. The two play a couple running through the city of Seoul. As Sapien pushes forward, Kim, overwhelmed by it all, because more anxious throughout the video’s duration.

Zauner came up with the music video’s concept last year, while she was living in Seoul. “I wanted this video to feel like a short film, and watching it back, it’s bittersweet to look back on my year abroad—the wonderful people I met, the neighborhoods I loved and lived in,” Zauner said in a statement. “The constant tracking from left to right is a reminder of how time continues to pass no matter how forcefully you struggle to beat it back or rush to get ahead of it. I watch out the window as the scenery passes, visualizing all my unlived lives swishing past.”

How Japanese Breakfast’s New Album Came Together

For the album For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women), Zauner collaborated with Grammy-winning producer Blake Mills, known for his work with Bob Dylan and Fiona Apple. The album features Zauner departing from the joyous sounds of her 2022 album Jubilee and tapping into the heartache and grief that’s bound to be attached to the experience of love.

“Over the course of promoting this new album I’ve often been asked to clarify the difference between melancholy and sadness. I think of melancholy as a kind of anticipatory grief, one that comes from an acknowledgment of the passage of time, from the recognition of mortality and finitude. In some way, too, I think it marks the artist’s condition, constantly observing through that lens,” Zauner said in a statement. “‘Nothing thicker than a knife's blade separates happiness from melancholy,’ Virginia Woolfe writes. I wanted this album to capture the moments where that knife slips. When people want too much, when they cede to temptation, when they are seduced and punished.”

Zauner will kick off her tour in Austin, Texas on April 23, and is scheduled for several tour dates and festival slots through September. So pack your tissues and get ready for a collective therapy session.

