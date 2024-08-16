Japan has long been a hotbed of great horror, going back to at least the 1960s with classics like Onibaba and Kwaidan. It has evolved over the decades, with the late '90s and early 2000s being a particularly fertile period, seeing the rise of the 'J-horror' movement. This was the era of movies like Ring and Ju-on: The Grudge, which have since become iconic.

The best Japanese horror movies appeal to international audiences while retaining their distinctive vibe. For example, whereas Western horrors tend to rely more on jump scares and gore, Japanese horror leans more toward psychological terror and atmospheric dread. Plus, these movies often include social commentary alongside the frights, with much to say about issues like modernity, repressed emotions, and societal taboos. Horror fans looking for something a little different should give the country's offerings a try, some of which are among the greatest horror movies ever made.

10 'One Cut of the Dead' (2017)

Directed by Shin'ichirō Ueda

"Holy cow! You could be an actor." One Cut of the Dead is a cheeky comedy-horror that begins with a low-budget crew shooting a zombie movie in an abandoned water filtration plant. Things take a bizarre turn when real zombies attack the cast and crew during the filming, and the director insists on continuing the shoot to capture the chaos in one continuous take. What seems like a typical zombie flick quickly reveals itself as a multi-layered story and a meta-commentary on the art of filmmaking.

The movie does drag at times, but it's rescued by the third act, which charms with its depiction of madcap filmmakers and their shambolic production. All these disparate threads could've added up to a mess, but director Shin'ichirō Ueda juggles them well, confidently blending horror, humor, behind-the-scenes drama, and mockumentary elements. Fundamentally, One Cut of the Dead is a tribute to creativity and low-budget movie-making sure to please zombie movie fans looking for something a little different.

9 'Dark Water' (2002)

Directed by Hideo Nakata

"She loves the bath. She's going to stay in it forever." Dark Water is a supernatural horror from Hideo Nakata, most famous for directing the original Ring. It's an even more somber project, focusing on Yoshimi Matsubara (Hitomi Kuroki), a recently divorced mother fighting for custody of her young daughter, Ikuko (Rio Kanno). After moving into a dilapidated apartment, Yoshimi notices a persistent water stain on the ceiling, which coincides with strange occurrences and the appearance of a ghostly child in a yellow raincoat.

Dark Water is basically a bare-bones ghost story unfolding at a slow burn but jam-packed with tension, a claustrophobic atmosphere, and subtle creepiness. Some of the ideas are well-worn but superbly executed. Most of all, Dark Water works because it's emotionally devastating rather than gory; the animating theme is a parent's fear of losing their child. Thus, Dark Water has aged better than most J-horrors of the early 2000s and should still suitably unnerve viewers today.

8 'Tetsuo: The Iron Man' (1989)

Directed by Shinya Tsukamoto

"Your mind and your body don't belong to you." Among the most influential Japanese horrors ever made, Tetsuo: The Iron Man centers on a man (Tomorowo Taguchi), known only as the Salaryman, who becomes inexplicably afflicted by a grotesque transformation after hitting a metal fetishist with his car. His body begins to sprout metal parts, and he slowly becomes a living, breathing amalgamation of man and machine.

This is like Kafka's Metamorphosis meets Transformers, with a hefty dose of LSD. More seriously, Tetsuo is often compared to David Lynch's Eraserhead, which also portrays a surreal industrial dystopia, but it stands out with its frenetic pace, rapid-fire editing, and unsettling use of stop-motion. Plus, key elements are the creepy eroticism and the juxtaposition of soft flesh and hard iron. In short, there are no movies truly like Tetsuo. It's essentially a cyberpunk fever dream and a cautionary tale about soulless modernization, dehumanization, and humanity's increasing use of godlike technology.

7 'Pulse' (2001)

Directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa

"Death was... eternal loneliness." Pulse unfolds across two interlinked storylines: one following a group of friends who discover a mysterious website that shows images of ghosts, and another focusing on a woman who investigates the strange behavior of her coworkers. As more people become entranced by the site, they begin to disappear, leaving behind only dark stains on walls.

Pulse is a fusion of horror and social commentary, taking inspiration from sources like German Expressionism and the movies of David Lynch. Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa uses the chilling story as a way to critique the isolating effects of the Internet; the characters here are digitally connected but more lonely than ever. Looking back, these ideas feel prescient and miles ahead of what horror filmmakers were doing. The themes are complemented by the grimly gorgeous cinematography by Jun'ichirô Hayashi, who also worked on Ring and Dark Water. The score and sound design, heavy with silence and metallic clangs, further add to the sense of doom.

6 'Audition' (1999)

Directed by Takashi Miike

"This wire can cut flesh and bones easily." Audition is the defining horror achievement by the zany and endlessly creative filmmaker Takashi Miike. It's about Shigeharu Aoyama (Ryo Ishibashi), a widower who stages a fake audition to find a new wife. Aoyama becomes smitten with Asami (Eihi Shiina), a soft-spoken and enigmatic woman with a dark past. But as their relationship progresses, Asami's true nature is slowly revealed, leading to a brutal finale.

Audition is equal parts shocking and satirical, lulling the movie into a false sense of security and then cranking the intensity up to 11. Asami becomes a force of vengeance, exacting retribution upon a certain kind of selfish and self-pitying type of person. This quickly earned Audition legions of admirers, and it has since been cited as a major influence on the "torture porn" horror subgenre. Eli Roth named it as one of the primary inspirations for Hostel, while Quentin Tarantino called it a "true masterpiece if there ever was one."

5 'Ring' (1998)

Directed by Hideo Nakata

"Are our lives really worth saving?" The multilingual Ring mega franchise began with this hard-hitting little gem, which remains the strongest entry in the series. It's a simple but powerful premise: there is a cursed videotape that, once watched, leads to the viewer’s death exactly seven days later. The protagonist, Reiko Asakawa (Nanako Matsushima), a journalist investigating the mysterious deaths connected to the tape, watches it herself, thus beginning a race against time to unravel the curse’s origin.

The horror scene of the mid-90s was still largely dominated by slasher movies, but Ring upended that with its more restrained and eerie storytelling. This recipe immediately clicked with audiences, and Ring became an international success. In the process, it served as the catalyzing agent for the J-horror movement and prompted many horror filmmakers in the rest of the world to get more creative with their scares. The Ring series would offer diminishing returns with subsequent installments, but the original is still freaky and potent.

4 'House' (1977)

Directed by Nobuhiko Obayashi

"The girls will wake up... when they are hungry." This surreal and quirky film revolves around a group of schoolgirls who visit a countryside mansion owned by one of their aunts. However, the house is alive with malevolent spirits, and one by one, the girls fall victim to its bizarre and gruesome traps. House is a wild mix of horror, fantasy, psychedelia, and dark comedy, utilizing vibrant colors, creative special effects, and a memorably disjointed narrative style.

As its title suggests, the movie riffs on haunted house tropes but takes them to extreme conclusions. However, beneath all the wackiness, House is basically a coming-of-age story in postwar Japan, which winds up being both strange and touching. This weirdness put off many viewers on release: it opened to negative reviews but has since become a cult classic. One of the movie's biggest admirers is Bill Hader, who named it one of his all-time favorites and called it "a crazy f---ing movie."

3 'Cure' (1997)

Directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa

"All the things that used to be inside me. Now they're all outside." Another elevated horror from Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Cure tells the story of Takabe (Kōji Yakusho), a detective investigating a series of murders committed by ordinary people with no prior criminal history. The only link between the crimes is that each perpetrator is found near the scene, dazed and unable to remember their actions. Takabe soon discovers that the crimes are connected to a mysterious drifter named Mamiya (Masato Hagiwara), who uses hypnosis to strip away his victims’ sense of morality.

Like Pulse, Cure is very much a statement on society. It's psychologically rich, delving deep into questions of identity, evil, and free will. Perhaps this quiet, more reflective vibe led to Cure being somewhat overlooked on release, at least compared to other, more internationally popular Japanese horror movies. But this has also lent the film staying power, and it greatly influenced some of the J-horror classics that followed, like Ring and Ju-On.

2 'Kwaidan' (1964)

Directed by Masaki Kobayashi

"I'll pray with all my soul to mourn those thousands of spirits who burn with bitter hatred." Kwaidan (meaning "ghost story") is an anthology film comprising four traditional Japanese tales of terror: "The Black Hair," "The Woman in the Snow," "Hoichi the Earless," and "In a Cup of Tea." The film is populated by memorable characters like a regretful samurai, a woodcutter who encounters a deadly snow spirit, a writer plagued by strange visions, and a blind musician cursed to perform for the ghosts of samurai every night.

The result is a slow-paced but sprawling film, elevated by striking imagery, bold use of color, and evocative traditional music. The visuals are unusually beautiful for a movie that aims to unsettle. The main appeal here is the glimpse Kwaidan provides into Japanese folklore, rendering ancient tales tangible on screen. The movie is some three hours long, meaning that it may be best enjoyed by watching each chapter separately over multiple days.

1 'Onibaba' (1964)

Directed by Kaneto Shindō​​​​

"I'm not a demon! I'm a human being!" Onibaba is a towering film combining horror, period drama, eroticism, war stories, and elements from traditional Japanese Noh theater. At the heart of the story are two women—a mother (Nobuko Otowa) and her daughter-in-law (Jitsuko Yoshimura)—who survive by killing wandering samurai and selling their armor and weapons. Their lives are upended when a mysterious man (Kei Satō) arrives, wearing a demonic mask, and brings with him the weight of guilt, lust, and fear.

War and social breakdown hang over the whole affair. The characters inhabit a world ruled by violence and power rather than law or morality. Their environment is almost postapocalyptic, and the stylistic choices reflect this subject matter. Where Kwaidan stuns with vivid color, Onibaba chills with intense black-and-white. The landscape shots, in particular, become unnerving and almost otherworldly, and the film also makes some skillful use of slow motion. The result is an austere film laden with timeless ideas that remains a classic of the horror genre and one of the greatest Japanese movies ever made.

