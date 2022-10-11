The history of Japanese horror can be traced back hundreds of years. During the Edo period (1603-1868) and Meiji period (1868-1912), a tradition of strange, supernatural tales known as "kaidan" spread through word of mouth, and the countless folktales and urban legends that originated continue to be used as sources of inspiration for Japanese horror cinema. Japanese theater forms of Kabuki and Noh frequently had elements of horror in them and often shared narrative themes of supernaturalism and vengeance. Kabuki theatre was very interactive and theatrical, and Noh theatre was heavily stylized and more commonly included demons and spirits. Much of the imagery in Japanese horror has taken inspiration from kaidan and theatres.

A figure that has been well-established in Japanese horror is the vengeful spirit – most often a female ghost with malicious intentions both for those who have wronged them in their lives, and anyone else who stands in their way. The most famous examples of this character are Sadako Yamamura from the Ringuseries and Kayako Saeki from the Ju-on series. Though many may not know the iconic antagonists by name, they will certainly know them by image. The two vengeful spirits even came face-to-face onscreen in 2016 with the ambitious crossover Sadako vs. Kayako. The popularity of J-horror has gone up and down over the years, but here are 11 movies that will kickstart your obsession with this horrifying genre:

A Page of Madness (1926)

Image Via New Line Cinema

The silent masterpiece A Page of Madness was thought to be lost until 1971. Its rediscovery proved to be a real miracle as it is a truly nightmarish and unnerving piece of avant-garde cinema. Palme d'Or-winning director Teinosuke Kinugasa directed and co-wrote the movie based on a short story by Yasunari Kawabata, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1968. The short but impactful film sees a guilt-ridden husband take a job as a janitor at an asylum with the intention of freeing his wife, who was recently committed there due to a suicide attempt. With truly glorious painted sets and an unsettling expressionist style, this is one of the earliest examples of Japanese horror cinema, and it is an essential part of the genre’s history. Kinugasa thrusts the audience down a dizzying descent into madness, and the imagery that he conjures up is profoundly disturbing. It is a somewhat challenging movie due to its experimental style, but it is rewarding and unforgettable once it ends.

Gojira (1954)

Image via Toho

Some audiences may only be familiar with American Godzilla movies, but it was the 1954 Japanese classic that spawned cinema’s longest-running franchise with 36 movies and counting. Subsequent movies depicting the iconic character tend to fall into the action genre far more than the horror genre, but the original classic has a strong focus on the terror of the monster. Gojira remains one of the most influential kaiju movies, which was the name given to Japanese movies about giant monsters. What makes the monster’s debut so terrific is the powerful use of symbolism surrounding the destructive creature. The concept was birthed in the aftermath of World War II, and the postwar chaos and widespread depression following Hiroshima and Nagasaki are reflected in the movie’s dark and gloomy tone. A heavily edited and trimmed-down American version titled Godzilla, King of the Monsters! premiered two years after the Japanese version. Although this version introduced the character to international audiences, the original Gojira is rightfully regarded as superior.

Onibaba (1964)

Image Via Toho

Hugely influenced by Noh theatre, Kaneto Shindo’s Onibaba is set during Japan’s civil war period and follows two unnamed women (Nobuko Otowa and Jitsuko Yoshimura) as they try to survive in difficult times. The movie’s genre has long been debated with some classifying it as a period drama, and others deeming it to be a horror film. Regardless, it certainly has enough atmosphere and frightening imagery to fuel audiences' nightmares. The intimidating samurai demon who is prevalent in the movie’s second half wears a hannya mask, which was a common prop used in Noh theatre to represent female jealousy. Shindo cleverly uses symbolism to elevate the plot and take it in unexpected directions. Delicately crafted and deliciously dark, Onibaba is an inventive and macabre addition to the J-horror genre.

Kwaidan (1965)

Image Via Toho

Kwaidan is an Oscar-nominated horror anthology directed by one of Japan’s finest filmmakers - Masaki Kobayashi. Though it was his only horror movie in his 33-year career, it remains one of the most acclaimed Japanese horror movies ever made with its stunning cinematography and striking production design. It is a three-hour epic consisting of four short stories based on the works of Lafcadio Hearn. The stories the movie covers are “The Black Hair,” “The Woman of the Snow,” “Hoichi the Earless,” and “In a Cup of Tea.” Each tells a disturbing tale of supernatural terror in a meticulously slow way, and it is truly mesmerizing to behold. “The Woman of the Snow” is the movie at its strongest, delivering a heart-stopping cautionary tale with some brilliantly-written dialogue and terrifying visuals. Its epic length is justified, and Kobayashi’s unfaltering attention to detail is unmatched.

Ringu (1998)

Undoubtedly one of the most influential Japanese horror movies ever made is Hideo Nakata’s Ringu. The so-called J-horror boom began with Nakata’s classic and triggered a number of sequels and remakes. Based on the novel by Koji Suzuki, the movie follows Reiko Asakawa (Nanako Matsushima), a reporter investigating the possibilities of a cursed videotape after her niece dies suddenly. This leads her to discover the horrifying truth about a mysterious young woman named Sadako. Rie Ino’o was the first actress to portray the iconic Sadako character and went on to reprise the role in the sequel. An American remake followed four years later and was a colossal box office success just like the original.

Audition (1999)

After Ringu’s success, many Japanese horror movies tried to capitalize. Takashi Miike made arguably a superior movie with Audition, a slow, disturbing exploration of feminism and misogyny. After his wife dies, Aoyama (Ryo Ishibashi) agrees to fake an audition process to find a new wife. During the process, he falls for Asami (Eihi Shiina), an enigmatic ballet dancer who may have violent tendencies. Miike’s masterpiece is particularly noteworthy for its sudden tonal shift in the final third, as prior to this it plays out like a delicate love story with horror being only implied. The final sequence is deeply affecting, and had a major influence on the torture porn subgenre despite it only lasting 15 minutes. Audition is so much more than its finale though, and is consistently engaging, outstandingly directed, and superbly acted. An English-language remake has been in the works for a while but has yet to be developed.

Ju-on: The Curse (2000) / Ju-on: The Grudge (2002)

Image Via Lions Gate Films

Takashi Shimizu created the Ju-on franchise in 1998 when he made two short films Katsumi and 4444444444 while he was still a student at the Film School of Tokyo. He developed the concept into the 2000 feature film Ju-on: The Curse which became the first official installment of the franchise. Though it was released direct-to-video, it made an impression on Japanese audiences for its unique non-chronological style and creepy imagery. A rather uninspired sequel followed the movie shortly after its release, before the larger-scale Ju-on: The Grudge was made two years later. The Grudge was released theatrically and has since become the better-known movie. It maintained the non-chronological style, and Shimizu showed his development as a filmmaker by crafting some hugely unsettling sequences featuring the eminent villains, Kayako and Toshio. The Grudge shared similar international success to Ringu, but The Curse is well worth seeking out too.

Pulse (2001)

Image Via Toho

Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s cult classic, Pulse. is a creepy and fresh addition to the J-horror genre. It features two parallel narratives about spiritual intrusion through technology. Noted for its originality, critics were full of praise for Kurosawa’s skillful direction, the foreboding atmosphere, and unique scares. The exploration of loneliness is brilliantly executed too and amplifies the movie to unexpectedly profound heights. Kurosawa himself was no stranger to the horror genre with movies like Sweet Home and Cure. Pulse is perhaps his best effort though. An American remake was released in 2006, and like so many other remakes of Asian horror movies, it was largely panned by critics and audiences.

Noroi: The Curse (2005)

Image Via Cathay-Keris Films

Kōji Shiraishi has many found-footage horror movies under his belt, but Noroi: The Curse is easily his finest. Released two years before Paranormal Activity re-popularized the subgenre, this 2005 horror shook up the formula and delivered some of the most effective scares the genre has ever seen. It is presented as an unfinished documentary from paranormal researcher Masafumi Kobayashi (Jin Muraki) as he investigates numerous incidents that could all be connected by a demon known as Kagutaba. Along the way, he meets a variety of mysterious characters, including actress Marika Matsumoto playing herself to add to the movie’s realism. The movie reached more audiences in 2017 when it was released on Shudder. Shiraishi established his distinctive style with Noroi: The Curse, and several of his subsequent found-footage horrors include many nods and references to it.

Tag (2015)

Image Via Shochiku

Acclaimed director Sion Sono has so often demonstrated his talents in a number of genres. His efforts in horror have ranged from psychologically grim to outrageously comedic. Tag is certainly one of his wildest movies. It follows an increasingly unfortunate schoolgirl’s (Reina Triendl) chaotic day, which begins with everyone on her school bus being killed under baffling circumstances. Sono expertly balances the movie’s extravagance and kookiness with a genuinely compelling mystery that leads to an unpredictable and powerful revelation. Gory from the get-go, this action horror is an absolute blast that speeds through its 85-minute running time.

One Cut of the Dead (2017)

Image Via Asmik Ace Entertainment

One Cut of the Dead is a hysterical, wholly original horror comedy that broke box office records. It sees a film crew enter an abandoned location to shoot a low-budget zombie movie before they are seemingly attacked by real, ferocious zombies. Opening in a rather confusing way, once the movie’s intentions start to become clear, it is so much fun. Told in three very different parts, it is a joy to watch the movie unfold. The sense of humor never falters, and the gore comes thick and fast. It may well be a more satisfying watch on the second viewing, but it was brilliant and unique enough to reignite global interest in Japanese horror cinema. As well as being hilarious and horrifying, One Cut of the Dead is also a heartwarming love letter to filmmaking.