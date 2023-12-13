Japan's film industry has always been a fantastic one, and it's also safe to say that some of the greatest directors of all time have hailed from Japan. Yet the 2020s, at least so far, have felt different. Since arguably the 1950s, when filmmakers like Akira Kurosawa and Yasujirō Ozu were putting out various classics, there have always been Japanese films that have found success on an international scale. Nowadays, these breakout successes seem to be happening even more often.

It could all change as the decade goes on, but right now, there is a sense that a particularly high number of great movies from the last several years were made in Japan. The following titles aim to demonstrate this, as they represent the finest (and oftentimes most popular) Japanese movies of the 2020s so far, with grounded and emotional dramas, exciting sci-fi/action films, and a few dazzling works of Japanese animation all demonstrating the strength of Japan's film industry right now.

10 'Shin Kamen Rider' (2023)

Director: Hideaki Anno

The unsettling and satirical monster movie that was Shin Godzilla may not have spawned any Godzilla-centered sequels yet, but there have been other "Shin" movies released in its wake that are comparable. These have all involved Hideaki Anno in some capacity, as he co-directed 2016's Shin Godzilla, wrote and co-produced 2022's Shin Ultraman, and then wrote and directed Shin Kamen Rider in 2023.

There's certainly a distinct and charming feel to these movies so far, and it's easy to point to Hideaki Anno as a factor, given his involvement with all of them. While it might not reach the heights of Shin Godzilla, Shin Kamen Rider is probably the second-best of these films so far, bringing the 1970s Kamen Rider TV series into the 21st century with full force, resulting in a gleefully violent, exciting, and sometimes campy film that expertly blends old-school sci-fi elements and action with modern-day special effects.

9 'Fishmans' (2021)

Director: Yuki Teshima

A thoroughly engaging (and long) documentary film about some legendary Japanese musicians, Fishmans is all about the legacy of its titular band. Fishmans might not be a household name across the world by any means, but the band did find a moderate amount of success throughout the 1990s in their home country of Japan. However, their frontman, Shinji Sato, tragically passed away in 1999, and Fishmans ceased making new studio albums/releases after this happened.

Yet the popularity of Fishmans unexpectedly grew some years after the band seemingly ended, with a new audience outside Japan discovering the band and its uniquely dreamy, psychedelic, haunting, and oddly soothing discography through various music-related websites and discussion boards. This 2021 documentary does a great job of highlighting what makes the band's music so compelling, as well as using plenty of archival footage to document their slow rise, sudden end, and newfound 21st-century fame.

​​​​​

8 'Suzume' (2022)

Director: Makoto Shinkai

Anime films are still going strong and pushing the limits of imagination well into the 2020s, as a film like Suzume demonstrates. It's a film from the mind of Makoto Shinkai (he was responsible for editing, writing, and directing Suzume), and stands as another strong entry in his filmography, which also includes the likes of 5 Centimeters per Second (2007), Your Name (2016), and Weathering with You (2019).

Like those aforementioned films, Suzume is introspective, colorful, and visually dazzling, with the plot here centering on a young woman who finds herself on a strange and high-stakes quest unexpectedly one day. It's a fantastical adventure movie that also works as an oddly grounded and compelling character study, and even those who get a little lost in the mechanics of the plot will surely find the mere experience of soaking in Suzume's aesthetics to be rewarding enough on its own.

Suzume Release Date April 14, 2023 Director Makoto Shinkai Cast Nanoka Hara , Hokuto Matsumura , Eri Fukatsu , Shôta Sometani Rating PG Runtime 122 minutes Genres Animation , Action , Adventure

7 'Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy' (2021)

Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Telling three stories that all revolve around romantic interactions, Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy is a patiently paced yet undeniably moving film. It feels like one of those rare anthology movies where each segment is of high quality, and though all three segments are relatively grounded and not particularly explosive when it comes to drama, the believable performances and skilled writing ensure it all stays compelling.

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy was the first 2021 release directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, and though his second found more success and acclaim (more on that in a bit), this one nevertheless remains worth checking out. It's not a flashy movie, but its natural approach to exploring the lives of everyday, relatable individuals and their ups and downs while navigating the complicated sphere of love makes it an absorbing watch.

6 'Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time' (2021)

Director: Hideaki Anno

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a long-running series that has had its share of endings over the years. The original anime wrapped up in a rather abrupt and controversial way, and the eventual 1997 film, The End of Evangelion, proved to be a particularly dark and sometimes perplexing finale, too. With Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, series creator Hideaki Anno tried once more to craft an ending that would prove fitting and well-received, and here, he succeeded.

It's a movie that wraps up the Rebuild of Evangelion film series, which itself functioned partially as a retelling/remake of the original anime series. Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time is an oddly hopeful entry in the series, and given how emotionally satisfying all the payoffs are, it feels right to consider it the true ending of Neon Genesis Evangelion (and if you want it darker or more confusing, those aforementioned endings to the original series do still exist).

5 'Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes' (2020)

Director: Junta Yamaguchi

An underrated sci-fi/comedy modern cult classic that more people ought to see, Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes is one of the most dazzling and mind-bending low-budget movies of all time. The entire thing occurs within and around a single building, and it's all presented in a way that looks like one continuous shot. It involves a unique form of time travel that lets a man see two minutes into the future on a monitor he has inside his café.

It then turns into a strange, hilarious, and remarkably creative look at short-term time travel, exploring the benefits and consequences that would come from being able to give your past self information from the future (even if that future is just a couple of minutes ahead). The execution of Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes makes it a blast to watch, with the intricacies of its script and the logistics of filming such a movie making it a rather awe-inspiring thing to experience.

Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes Release Date June 5, 2020 Director Junta Yamaguchi Cast Riko Fujitani , Aki Asakura Runtime 71m Genres Science Fiction , Comedy

4 'The Boy and the Heron' (2023)

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

It was a long time coming (10 years, to be precise) but Hayao Miyazaki's 12th feature film, The Boy and the Heron, ended up being worth the wait. This ambitious adventure/fantasy/drama film can stand tall alongside Miyazaki's other groundbreaking films, with the plot here - broadly involving a young boy journeying into a strange realm after a family member goes missing - feeling unique in some ways and reminiscent of past Miyazaki films in other ways.

No one makes animated movies that look quite as good as this, with The Boy and the Heron being bursting with color, movement, and imagination to the point where multiple viewings of it feel necessary to comprehend it all. Subtextually, it's possible to see the film as one that Miyazaki's using to reflect on his legacy as a filmmaker, ensuring The Boy and the Heron will feel like a fitting swansong for the great filmmaker, should it prove to be his final work of art.

3 'Perfect Days' (2023)

Director: Wim Wenders

Wim Wenders is an acclaimed German filmmaker who's made some staggering arthouse films over the last few decades, perhaps most notably with titles like Wings of Desire and Until the End of the World. His 2023 film, Perfect Days, is a co-production between Japan and Germany, and predominantly features dialogue spoken in Japanese, so it's probably fair to include it as a Japanese film.

It's an understated slice-of-life drama, with much of the film following a toilet cleaner in Tokyo who seems unexpectedly at peace with his profession and life outside it. Perfect Days is about his everyday life and aspects of his past, being a quiet and contemplative character study that can perhaps be compared to Paterson, a 2016 film about the peaceful day-to-day life of a bus driver played by Adam Driver. Those after large-scale action and excitement might not get much out of Perfect Days, sure, but those who want something low-key, quietly moving, and expertly crafted should seek it out.

2 'Godzilla Minus One' (2023)

Director: Takashi Yamazaki

Given the series has been going on for almost 70 years, and has now amassed close to 40 entries, surely the Godzilla movies are starting to feel tedious and repetitive, right? Wrong. Very, very wrong, actually, as the latest film in the series, 2023's Godzilla Minus One, goes to show. This one takes the series back to just after World War II, with events playing out in the late 1940s, which is the earliest any film in the series has been set so far.

Godzilla Minus One therefore functions as both an engaging character drama about getting back to everyday life in the wake of a global war, and as an exciting and intense monster movie featuring a particularly vicious iteration of the titular giant lizard. The human drama here is surprisingly compelling, and the scenes featuring Godzilla and the destruction he brings prove stunning to watch. It's an overall great Godzilla movie, and suggests that if Godzilla fatigue were to ever be a thing, it's way off somewhere in the distant future.

Godzilla Minus One Release Date December 1, 2023 Director Takashi Yamazaki Cast Ryûnosuke Kamiki , Minami Hamabe , Yûki Yamada , Sakura Andō Rating PG-13 Genres Action , Adventure , Drama

1 'Drive My Car' (2021)

Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi

'Drive My Car' (2021)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy garnered solid acclaim on an international scale, but it was his other 2021 release, Drive My Car, that proved to be a genuinely huge hit. Drive My Car is one of the best and most moving drama films in recent memory, and one of the most successful Japanese movies of all time Oscar-wise, as it won Best International Feature Film while getting nominations for screenplay, director, and Best Picture (the first Japanese movie ever to be nominated for the last of those categories).

It's a movie that goes for almost three hours, and focuses on a stage actor/director who's grappling with an immense personal tragedy, and sees the undertaking of an ambitious new project as something that will help him heal and get his life back on track. He strikes up an unexpected friendship with a young woman who's assigned as his personal driver, with much of Drive My Car being about how these two get to know each other while discussing their respective pasts. It's an amazingly well-acted and truly emotional film, and though it's long and deliberately paced, it's absolutely worth sticking with, ultimately standing out as one of the best films of the 2020s so far.

Drive My Car Release Date August 20, 2021 Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi Cast Hidetoshi Nishijima , Toko Miura , Reika Kirishima , Park Yu-rim Runtime 2 hr 59 min Genres Drama

