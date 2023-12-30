With the release of huge hits like Godzilla Minus One and The Boy and the Heron, 2023 has been a strong year for Japanese movies. Naturally, some features stand out more than others, and a few are overlooked — whether that be because they're hard to find on streaming or simply weren't marketed enough — despite deserving all the love and appreciation.

Given how unique and beloved Asian cinema is (understandably so), it only makes sense to look back at some of the essential, must-see films that came out this year. From science fiction gems like River to absorbing thrillers like Monster, these are 8 of the best Japanese movies of 2023, ranked from great to greatest.

8 'Call Me Chihiro'

Director: Rikiya Imaizumi

While Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away may come to mind when hearing the title "Call Me Chihiro" for the first time, the two films could not be more different (though both absorbing and engrossing). This compelling drama follows the titular character (Kasumi Arimura), a former sex worker, as she lands a job at a small seatown shop and becomes a popular figure in the city, sweeping everyone off their feet with her free spirit, genuine nature, and quirkiness.

Rikiya Imaizumi's endearing film, which is available for streaming on Netflix, is the perfect feel-good Japanese feature — it provides audiences with a truly entertaining and comforting time in front of the screen while illustrating Chihiro navigating through her journey, which can feel lonely and messy sometimes. Filled with meaningful moments and metaphors throughout, Call Me Chihiro reflects on human connection and kindness.

7 'River'

Director: Junta Yamaguchi

Silly and creative, Junta Yamaguchi's River is the perfect pick for those who enjoy the time loop movie subgenre. Through an inventive screenplay, the film tells the story of a one-hundred-year-old mountain inn, Fujiya, that becomes trapped in a time loop on a random winter's day.

Out of all the overlooked movies of 2023, River surely deserves moviegoers' attention. Besides its engaging narrative, what makes it so much fun is its attention to detail — every scene is 2 minutes long to match the time loop. With such a minimal budget, Yamaguchi's hilarious, genre-bending film is undeniably a great time in front of the screen, managing to provide audiences with a refreshing take on the beloved subgenre and a unique, original story.

6 'Evil Does Not Exist'

Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Met with positive reception since it premiered on September 4th at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, this Japanese feature was understandably selected to compete for the Golden Lion. It tells the story of Takumi (Hitoshi Omika) and his daughter Hana (Ryo Nishikawa), who live in a village close to Tokyo like the generations before them. The village inhabitants fear the worst when they learn about a plan to build a camping site near Takumi's house for city residents, which may have a negative impact on the local water supply.

From the talented director of last year's Oscar contender Drive My Car, Evil Does Not Exist is an utterly compelling feature with a touching story that resonates. This ecological drama carefully meditates on themes such as morality, rural versus urbanization, and nature versus civilization, cementing Hamaguchi as one of the most interesting storytellers working today.

5 'The First Slam Dunk'

Director: Takehiko Inoue

Following 17-year-old Ryota Miyagi (Shugo Nakamura), who is haunted by the tragic loss of his elder brother and attempts to accomplish his wish of becoming a basketball star, this 2023 Japanese movie is a must-see for those who enjoy thoroughly engaging but also touching animated films.

While released in 2022 in Japan, The First Slam Dunk only hit United States and Canadian cinemas in July this year. It is not hard to understand why Inoue's movie is the fifth highest-grossing anime feature of all time (earning over $152 million worldwide); amazingly paced, the stylish The First Slam Dunk is an immersive and intense movie that will have audiences on the edge of their seats rooting for the fictional basketball team it holds at its center. Overall, it is a surprisingly affecting sports drama with memorable characters and fantastic execution.

4 'Perfect Days'

Director: Wim Wenders

Wim Wenders’ character study sees Hirayama (Kôji Yakusho), a middle-aged man, as he finds contentment leading his simple life as a toilet cleaner in Tokyo. Outside his work life, he also enjoys music and books. Through a series of unexpected events that unfold throughout, viewers slowly get to learn more about his past.

While it will hardly appeal to everyone, the heartwarming Perfect Days is a thoughtful meditation on both the meaningful and the monotonous. It sheds a positive light on the mundane, with a wholesome protagonist who finds beauty in all that surrounds him. Wenders’ movie ultimately serves as a reminder of how valuable and vulnerable life is and how one should thoroughly savor it to the fullest.

Perfect Days Cast Kôji Yakusho Rating PG Runtime 123 minutes Main Genre Drama

3 'Monster'

Director: Hirokazu Kore-eda

From the mind behind Shoplifters and Nobody Knows, Monster is told from different perspectives. It follows a suburban mother (Sakura Ando) who suspects that there might be something wrong after noticing that her young son (Soya Kurokawa) has begun acting differently. After discovering that his teacher is to blame, she naturally demands answers. The truth slowly emerges as the story unfolds through the eyes of three central characters.

This devastating, nail-biting Hirokazu Kore-eda thriller is an incredibly layered and perfectly structured movie that is guaranteed to keep audiences invested from start to finish. Featuring a beautiful final act that will stick with anyone who dares to watch it, Kore-eda Hirokazu’s movie is an unforgettable 2023 effort that surely deserves a spot among the best Japanese movies of the year.

2 'The Boy and the Heron'

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Studio Ghibli’s highly anticipated The Boy and the Heron was rumored to be the final film directed by Hayao Miyazaki. While this turned out not to be true, it surely would’ve been a solid last effort from the talented filmmaker. The story chronicles the adventures of a young boy named Mahito (Soma Santoki) as he makes his way into a world shared by the living while grieving the tragic death of his late mother.

As expected, Miyazaki’s magical last film did not disappoint — especially not visually-wise. With a strong, gripping storyline that very much resembles Spirited Away in a way, The Boy and the Heron is a contemplation of love and grief, shedding light on those two topics that are often present in most Ghibli films. While perhaps not as compelling as his earlier features, the 2023 film is nonetheless a beautifully crafted self-discovery journey worth checking out.

The Boy and the Heron Release Date December 8, 2023 Cast Soma Santoki , Masaki Suda , Takuya Kimura , Aimyon Rating PG-13 Runtime 124 minutes Main Genre Animation

1 'Godzilla Minus One'

Director: Takashi Yamazaki

The fact that Godzilla has been a cultural icon in Japan and the entire world for over seventy years is no news to anyone. As such, it is only natural that Minus One was so long awaited. The movie is set in post-war Japan and illustrates the emergence of the legendary giant monster amid all the chaos and devastation.

Takashi Yamazaki’s film is objectively a great watch, even for those not familiar with the franchise, as it provides audiences with action-packed scenes and a thoroughly intriguing storyline from the beginning, tackling sensitive themes such as PTSD and survivor’s guilt in the meantime. Godzilla Minus One successfully gives the treasured franchise a new lease of life, proving that Japan is the only country that should be making these films.

Godzilla Minus One Release Date December 1, 2023 Cast Ryûnosuke Kamiki , Minami Hamabe , Yûki Yamada , Sakura Andō Rating PG-13 Main Genre Action

