Japanese cinema is a rich landscape consisting of movies that follow trends and challenge the status quo, those that depict life as it is and others that make it a lot more complicated for their protagonists. Some of the most original premises can be found in the vast selection of Japanese cinema, and everyone who is a fan finds their groove in one of the genres.

The Japanese movies that you must watch at least once encapsulate classic representations of this country's intriguing cinematic world. They showcase Japan's class differences, comedy styles, metaphors for the world around them, and creativity in storytelling, leaving an indelible mark on world cinema. While this list could be longer than ten entries, these are the essential Japanese movies that you must see at least once to understand and embrace the beautiful and weird world of the Land of the Rising Sun.

10 'Godzilla' (1954)

Directed by Ishirô Honda