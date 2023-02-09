When it comes to horror manga, there is no artist and storyteller as iconic as Japanese horror master Junji Ito. For over 30 years, Ito has been creating bone-chilling stories that can (and will) keep you up at night. Ever since his debut manga Tomie was published in 1987, Ito has been writing terrifying horror with his unique style of highly-detailed art, disturbing imagery, and ambiguous endings that pair well with his genre of cosmic horror.

Unfortunately, the newest adaptation of Ito’s work, Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, is disappointing in comparison. Anime is a medium that allows for hyper-stylized storytelling, able to stretch images in uniquely frightening ways, especially compared to the still page, adding movement, music, and visuals to an otherwise still storytelling medium. These extra details go a long way to improve audience immersion. So, it’s strange that the animated adaptation would fail to fully capture the unique brand of horror that Ito creates.

'Japanese Tales of the Macabre' Must Compromise on Details in Favor of Animation

While animation has its fair share of strengths, getting characters (and creatures) to move in frightening ways can be difficult to maintain. Animating highly detailed characters with enough movement to apply to a TV show requires time and a good animation budget. Luckily, anime typically works with sufficient budgets, but even so, Ito’s specific style includes creepy details in many important panels, none of which can be fully realized throughout an entire episode without a stupidly high animation budget.

One of Ito’s greatest strengths lies in the disturbing imagery that he conjures with the use of graphic and intense detail. Easing up on the intricate details would be a heavy price to pay for smoother animation, for the simple reason that the detail is a trademark of Ito’s style. In order to attain the movement needed for pacing and flow, there is an inherent need to sacrifice some level of detail, which is a shame: the devil is in the detail, especially when it comes to Ito’s work, and it just doesn’t feel like a Junji Ito story without it.

The black-and-white of each manga page also lends its own creepy style in addition to Ito’s already chilling artistry. Adding color to the stories should add layers and heightened visuals, but the colorless pages give Ito’s stories the look of sketches, bringing its own brand of oddness to the horror. Adding color, especially the plain color palette that Japanese Tales of the Macabre uses, is actually a detriment to Ito’s stories and style.

A Television Show Requires Less Interaction Than a Manga

At first glance, it would seem that manga is at an inherent disadvantage when it comes to having an immersive experience. Books and comics present still images to tell a story, while film and TV take those images and move them, creating an even more realistic experience. Combined with the proper music, sound mixing, and direction, a visual adaptation can pull you into a story far easier, in theory. However, horror is a genre that can benefit from interaction with its audience, whether it’s by presenting a thought-provoking story, giving you an adrenaline rush (and maybe a few nightmares), or simply giving you the choice to continue turning the page. Making the choice to turn on the TV or pop in a DVD has an effect like that on a smaller level. But with the rise of streaming services, a lot about visual storytelling has changed to fit the medium.

Streaming services like Netflix tend to create shows that are bingeable. In just a few short years, the way that we consume TV has changed a lot. With a function that allows a viewer to sit and wait for the service to automatically move to the next episode, it’s easy to sit through an entire season without having to even touch the remote. This means that the story will play without the viewer having to make a decision. (For more on this point, consult this very thoughtful video essay, which talks a bit more about the concept of the “page turn.”) The level of interaction goes down in comparison to the original source material, which requires the turning of the pages. As each Ito story gets darker, it becomes far more difficult and frightening to turn the page and make the choice to see what happens next.

Considering that many of Junji Ito’s stories incorporate some level of being drawn to something, of making the choice to satisfy morbid curiosity even though the characters know at some level that it will only lead to horror (such as the beckoning of the tunnel in “The Story of the Mysterious Tunnel” or the harrowing experience of “The Enigma of Amigara Fault”), a storytelling medium that requires the reader to make the decision to continue the story links the reader to the character in a way that a TV show on a streaming service just can’t do.

'Japanese Tales of the Macabre' Leaves Less Space for the Viewer to Ruminate

Ito’s style of storytelling takes advantage of the mysterious and uses the odd and unexplainable to great effect. It can be difficult at times to discern the meaning of a story by the end, and the reasoning behind most of the supernatural happenings that occur in Junji Ito’s world is left up in the air (as is often the case when it comes to cosmic horror). Some types of stories don’t need explanations, and Ito’s are no different. That means that there are plenty of unanswered questions, and the enjoyment of these stories extends far beyond their endings. Finishing a book and setting it aside only to sit with the ambiguous endings, unexplainable happenings, and horrific experiences leaves a lot of opportunity for rumination.

Unfortunately, Netflix’s emphasis on bingeable stories, as well as the half-episode format that some of the episodes use, takes the viewer right from one story to the next without much time to stop and think about what happened in the story or think deeply about the meaning behind it. Horror is a fantastic genre for thematic revelations that point to the darker instincts in humanity and the horror of the unknown. It would be a shame to skim over the concepts that Ito highlights in his stories; unfortunately, the format of these episodes does just that.

'Japanese Tales of the Macabre' Isn't Able to Capture the Magic of Junji Ito

It’s hard not to think of the popular phrase among book lovers when discussing adaptations: “The book was better.” Usually, an adaptation has two major ways to drop the ball when it comes to adapting written and drawn source material: changing too much or creating a plain retelling. The inherent problem of making too many changes to a source material is obvious. When you make too many changes, the story itself isn’t the same. However, retelling the story without many new additions (while losing some of the unique qualities that Junji Ito, in particular, gives his source material) is just as egregious, if not more so. An uninteresting retelling will only make viewers want to go back and read the original (which, while great for manga sales, does the original story a disservice by portraying the tale as less than stellar).

There are some interesting additions that the visual medium of Japanese Tales of the Macabre utilizes, especially when it comes to sound mixing. One of the best examples of added immersion comes in the form of the teeth-grinding sound effects in “The Long Hair in the Attic.” Other than these small moments of creativity, however, the adaptation of each vignette leaves something to be desired. Previous Ito adaptations had to wrestle with these same problems and ended up with similar results. Unfortunately, Japanese Tales of the Macabre just doesn't capture the Junji Ito magic. In fact, it probably couldn't have. Ito’s stories are best told in manga form, with the proper pacing, audience interaction, and a breather between stories whenever the reader needs one. The show was disadvantaged from the start, especially because it tried to tackle the grotesquely horrific stories of an artist considered to be a master of his craft.

Japanese Tales of the Macabre feels less like a sincere adaptation of Ito’s stories and more like a dutiful retelling that couldn’t possibly have lived up to the original. The potential was there, but how can you possibly improve upon the uniquely horrific experience of a Junji Ito manga?