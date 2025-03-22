Crime stories are pretty layered on their own, but there's a certain kind that doesn’t just ask who did it, but also makes viewers wonder if they really want to know. Jar City is one of those. The film starts out with your run-of-the-mill murder, there’s an old man found dead in his apartment in Reykjavik. But in a split second, many dirty secrets creep out of the works, which leads to a far more unsettling mega-secret. At the center of the narrative is Detective Erlendur (Ingvar E Sigurðsson) who’s been riding the system long enough to know that the past never goes away. But this murder case is something different altogether, and the more he investigates it, the more he realizes that the culprit is not just a killer — it’s a hoard of dirty secrets. The kind that leaves scars on an entire nation.

In Jar City, Erlendur isn’t just facing one murder, he’s walking into a crime scene decades in the making. Everything from old police files to missing persons and even medical records points to a system that failed long before he stepped in. Perhaps even more prominent than his part is the disturbing truth buried in Iceland’s genetic records. Needless to say, it ties the past and present together in ways no one saw coming. With 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, it's clear critics loved every bit of it.

The Real-Life Genetic Secret That Turned Into ‘Jar City’s Darkest Twist

Image Via IFC Films

While some crime thrillers exist solely to entertain, pulling their inspiration out of thin air, Jar City is inspired by some weighty real-life events. Underneath the grim murder investigation lies one of Iceland’s hugest controversies — the dark side of the nation’s extensive genetic research. Seeing as it has a small, mostly homogenous population, Iceland is famous for having one of the most comprehensive DNA databases in the world. Scientifically, this was meant to be a huge goldmine that would help doctors unlock the secrets of genetic diseases. But what happens when sensitive information like that falls into the wrong hands? That’s the premise that Jar City dives headfirst into.

As mentioned earlier, Detective Erlendur’s case starts as a routine murder with a man found dead in his apartment. But as the investigation progresses, it’s clear that the case transcends just one dead body. The victim has ties to a decades-old rape case and the key to solving it lies in — wait for it — DNA. The film’s chilling twist hinges on genetic information that was supposed to stay buried, much like the real Icelandic DNA controversy, where people’s genetic data was being used without their knowledge. Perhaps one of the film’s most unsettling moments presents itself when Erlendur stumbles upon a storage room full of medical samples. We’re talking jars of human organs, each tied to a past case. It’s a clear, visual reminder of how science and ethics don’t always tread the same road.

‘Jar City’s Detective Erlendur Feels So Different from Other Nordic Noir Leads