Fans can soon add a piece of the fan-favorite animated series to their collection, as the official Funko X account has revealed a first look at their upcoming Star Wars: The Clone Wars Jar Jar Binks and General Grievous Pop! figures. The two-pack set will be released as a Gamestop exclusive on February 19, 2024, and is now available for fans to pre-order for $27.99 USD.

The figures reflect the episode “Shadow Warrior” from the beloved animated series’ fourth season, in which Jar Jar Binks must disguise himself as Boss Lyonie in order to negotiate with the villainous General Grievous over the fate of Naboo in the war. And it looks like the upcoming set will perfectly capture the spirit of the episode as Jar Jar can be seen decorated with a highly detailed robe as he holds a scepter.

In contrast, Grievous is depicted in a menacing pose, ready to slice down any enemy in his way with two ignited lightsabers in his hands. The Pop! toy effectively captures the likeness of the Separatist military leader’s animated counterpart, with a nice rusty paint job on his armor adding extra detail to his appearance. Funkos pops of General Grievous are notably rare to come by, with only a couple of notable variants released beforehand, so fans won’t want to miss out on the latest take on the fan-favorite villain.

‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Continues its Legacy With New Pop! Figures

Image via Funko

The latest two-pack is only the latest in a wave of Clone Wars-related figures from Funko. Also available for fans to order are Count Dooku vs. Anakin Skywalker, Darth Maul vs. Pre Vizsla, Pong Krell vs. Captain Rex, and Darth Maul vs Ahsoka Tano. Whether additional two-pack sets are on the way remains under wraps for now. However, more is likely on the way next year, especially with big projects in development, such as The Acolyte, a Disney+ series that takes place before the events of the prequel trilogy, and Skeleton Crew from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts. Given that 2024 is shaping up to be another big year for the franchise, with the aforementioned TV shows set to debut on Disney+, fans are likely in for an additional wave of beloved characters, both old and new. Until then, they can return to the classic animated series when the Grievous and Jar Jar two-pack exclusively debuts on Gamestop shelves next year.

Funko’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars two-pack is now available for fans to pre-order here. Check out the upcoming set of figures above, and stream The Clone Wars on Disney+.

