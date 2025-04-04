Minecraft and the Oscars aren't exactly two words you'd expect to see written in the same sentence, which is what makes it all the more impressive that the mind behind Hollywood's latest video game adaptation previously worked on a short film that was up for an Academy Award. Released in 2023 and nominated during last year's awards cycle, Ninety-Five Senses is a masterclass in short-form storytelling that combines engaging visuals with a devastating exploration of the human condition. Directed by husband-and-wife duo Jerusha and Jared Hess, the work is a far cry from the more playful tone of the latter's work on A Minecraft Movie, but Ninety-Five Senses is nonetheless a testament to the enduring power of art and the bitter depths of living with regret.

What Is ‘Ninety-Five Senses’ About?

Longtime fans of Jared Hess as a director shouldn't be surprised that the filmmaker behind Napoleon Dynamite understands how to develop a project that resonates with viewers, but what is especially notable about the director's work on Ninety-Five Senses is the darkness of his source material. In an interview with Animation Magazine in late 2023, Jared and Jerusha confirmed Ninety-Five Senses was originally inspired by interviews with death-row inmates in a Texas state penitentiary shortly before their scheduled executions. From this incredibly fraught, emotional premise, the longtime creative collaborators added another wrinkle mined from their own artistic curiosity—a death-row prisoner reflecting on his life through each of his five senses.

If there's one thing Ninety-Five Senses does better than anything, it's humanizing its imprisoned subject. Enriched by Jared Hess's comedic touch and the endearing narration of Tim Blake Nelson, Ninety-Five Senses brings its personal story to life mere moments before that life is set to end and consequently draws more attention to an ongoing controversy within the American justice system. Likewise, the main narrative trajectory of the short film is deceptively simple, as Nelson's death-row inmate gradually recounts his distressing childhood, reckless crime, and long incarceration one sense at a time.

‘Ninety-Five Senses’ Delivers Smooth Animation Alongside a Mature Meditation on Death