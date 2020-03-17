Jared Leto Reveals He Just Learned About Coronavirus — Here’s Why

The world has just learned that Jared Leto has just learned about the global coronavirus pandemic. The Suicide Squad star updated both his Instagram and Twitter accounts with confirmation he has only just now learned about coronavirus after going on a 12-day meditation retreat with no technology on hand.

Leto shared the important life update in a statement posted to both his Instagram and Twitter accounts Tuesday morning. He writes,

“Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility. Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing – to say the least. I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on. Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe.”

Leto is one of the most recently celebrities to join in the public conversation about staying safe and healthy during this coronavirus pandemic. Following Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson‘s Instagram post revealing they are in quarantine in Australia after testing positive for coronavirus, celebs including Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, and Kristofer Hivju have also shared their positive status on social media. Elsewhere, celebs like Kumail Nanjiani and World War Z author Max Brooks have joined in the “#FlattenTheCurve” social media hashtag trend which implores folks to practice good health habits like social distancing and hand-washing to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

For more, read up on the latest on nationwide movie theater closures, as well as the movies moving from theaters to VOD and our breakdown on why this coronavirus pandemic will usher in a major shift in our moviegoing habits.