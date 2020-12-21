Our first look at the new film The Little Things has arrived, and it comes with some added interest as the feature will be one of the first to be released as part of Warner Bros’ new 2021 strategy that involves streaming on HBO Max the day the film hits theaters. The Blind Side and Saving Mr. Banks filmmaker John Lee Hancock wrote and directed the psychological crime thriller, which stars Denzel Washington and Rami Malek as a pair of cops investigating a murder. Their prime suspect is played by none other than Jared Leto, who is in peak “full method” shape here in our first look at the film courtesy of EW.

Speaking with the outlet, you’ll be shocked to learn that the prospect of a physical transformation was a selling point for Leto taking on this role:

"He’s an unusual guy. He’s an outsider, a black sheep, someone who’s stuck in a part of life that maybe he feels like he doesn’t deserve. He’s been blessed and cursed with a significant amount of intelligence and wit, but doesn’t really fit into society so well. For me, it was an opportunity to make a complete transformation, which I took full advantage of and that was a lot of fun, in the preparation, the research, and the building of the character. It was just a blast."

This will be the first we’ve seen of Leto since his 2018 film The Outsider, but he’s been keeping busy as he also has the Marvel Comics adaptation Morbius on the way – that film is set for release in March 2021.

The Little Things is a departure for Hancock, who most recently directed the Netflix period crime drama The Highwaymen and is more known for making more family friendly features like Saving Mr. Banks and The Founder.

The film will be released on January 29th both in theaters and on HBO Max, although it’ll only be available on HBO Max for 30 days per Warner Bros.’ 2021 strategy. So look out for a trailer soon.

