Jared Leto to Return as The Joker in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’

No joke, Jared Leto is set to reprise his Suicide Squad role as The Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which is now the official title for The Snyder Cut.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, reshoots are currently under way, with Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Amber Heard back as Batman, Cyborg and Mera, though Henry Cavill‘s Superman is noticeably absent from the cast list for the big-budget “reshoots.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will debut next year as a four-episode event series on HBO Max, and neither Geoff Johns nor Jon Berg will be receiving producer credits, according to THR.

Leto’s Joker did not appear in 2017’s Justice League and to the best of my knowledge, was never supposed to, even when Snyder was at the helm before Joss Whedon took over. That makes Snyder’s series sound less like a “reshoot” than an opportunity to introduce new material and placate an Oscar-winning actor who was miffed that much of his performance in Suicide Squad was left on the cutting room floor.

Leto has been quite vocal about his desire to return to the DC Universe, and he stars alongside Denzel Washington and Rami Malek in WB’s upcoming serial killer thriller The Little Things, so perhaps the studio saw an opportunity to keep him happy — or maybe Snyder was just a big fan of what Leto brought to the character. I certainly didn’t mind his performance in the mostly wretched Suicide Squad, but it was definitely a choice.

Having said that, Leto is an Oscar-winning actor, and it’s possible that his take on the Joker will benefit from a new tone and a different director. I’ll just be curious to see if HBO Max has room in its budget to bring back Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn for a cameo. For more on Cavill’s absence from Zack Snyder’s Justice League, click here.