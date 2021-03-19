Zack Snyder’s Justice League is here and with that comes the press rounds for its stars, including Jared Leto, whose Joker is making a second appearance in the DCEU following an initial introduction in 2016's Suicide Squad. Heading to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week, Leto sat down with host Stephen Colbert to talk about the film and how this Joker is different from the one we saw in Suicide Squad.

While the Joker isn’t in a lot of Justice League, he does have a moment that brings a different energy to the future of the character and connects him to Bruce Wayne in an interesting way and Leto seemed excited to just dive back into the character with Snyder’s vision. During the interview, Leto responded to a question from Colbert about this "new" Joker and how it differs from the one we saw in the 2016 David Ayer film by focusing on working with Zack Snyder and why it excited him about coming back to the iconic villain.

“Well, you know, I’ve always loved Zack Snyder and I think the story behind this Snyder Cut is really kind of one for the ages. What happened around him kind of not finishing the first film — and you know, I’m actually wearing this shirt, "We live in a society," which was an ad lib that I threw out on the day shooting it and it ended up in the trailer and then it kind of went viral. And we’re selling these on my band’s [30 Seconds to Mars] website, the profits are going to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. And I know a lot of people know this story about Zack and how deep it runs but I was just happy to be a part of his dream and to get asked to play the Joker for a second time was just a treat. It’s one of those roles that’s just incredible.”

There was plenty of information about Leto’s Joker heading into the Snyder Cut and while a lot of it didn’t make it into the film, there are still the black-and-white images teasing the possibility of more of the character somewhere down the line. In the weeks leading up to Zack Snyder's Justice League, Leto has also been setting the record straight about his Joker, including addressing set rumors that he sent Margot Robbie a dead rat to the tattoos that are now, seemingly, gone in the Snyder Cut; he’s been through quite the transformation since his Suicide Squad days.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now available to stream on HBO Max. See Leto's interview with Stephen Colbert below.

