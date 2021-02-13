By now, you've probably heard some of the larger-than-life stories about Jared Leto's method acting preparations for playing Joker in 2016's Suicide Squad. Leto has a track record of taking performance preparation seriously, and as such, he is no stranger to diving headfirst into big transformations or shifting his behavior to help get into character. So, when reports from Leto's Suicide Squad castmates emerged ahead of the movie's release that the actor did things like sending everyone various animals, or from Leto himself that he sent the cast condoms and anal beads, it seemed like par for the course. Weird, but still par for the course.

At the time, Leto seemed to confirm that he did, in fact, give all those unusual gifts to his castmates. He even told E! News at one point, "I did a lot of things to create a dynamic to create an element of surprise, a spontaneity and to really break down any kind of walls that may be there. The Joker is somebody who doesn't really respect things like personal space or boundaries."

After five years, it looks like Leto wants to set the record straight. The star of the Warner Bros. crime thriller The Little Things sat down with GQ magazine to participate in their ongoing series which sees big stars break down their most iconic characters. After talking about his performances in The Thin Red Line, Fight Club, Requiem for a Dream, and Dallas Buyers Club, the time came to discuss Suicide Squad. Leto began by giving a surprising but extremely accurate description of what it's like to tackle the Joker role.

He began by telling GQ that "stepping into the Joker's shoes is an incredible opportunity," and went on to say, "I guess it's this generation's version of taking on an infamous Shakespearian character. Lots of people have played the part before, lots of people [will] play it in the future, so it's an opportunity to do something new and to explore challenging territory."

From there, Leto took the opportunity to dispel some of the rumors about his wild taste in gifts, specifically the live rat he gave Robbie. According to Leto, he gave Robbie something much more normal and tasty: "It's also interesting how this stuff all takes on a life of its own. I never gave Margot Robbie a dead rat. That's just not true. I actually gave her a lot of — I found this place in Toronto that had great vegan cinnamon buns and that was a very common thing."

Leto didn't refute any other Joker rumors, like giving the Suicide Squad cast condoms, which is very interesting. But, it's also (arguably) not as interesting as the image of him regularly giving Robbie vegan cinnamon buns during filming. That image will now have to live side-by-side with the sure-to-be-long-lasting image of Leto in Zack Snyder's Justice League. The actor will be reprising his Suicide Squad character for a brief scene in director Zack Snyder's new cut of Justice League. Based on the recent photos of Leto's Justice League Joker, this version of the character doesn't look like the kind of guy who gives out cinnamon buns.

You can watch Leto's entire career breakdown with GQ below. For more, find out the latest news for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad.

