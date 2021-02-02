We’re now a little over one month away from the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max – formerly known as The Snyder Cut – and filmmaker Zack Snyder has opted to share a first look at what fans can expect from Jared Leto’s Joker in the movie. You may recall that The Joker did not appear in the theatrical cut of Justice League, but Snyder pulled Leto back in to reprise his Suicide Squad role for his director’s cut of the superhero team-up movie.

For the uninitiated, Snyder completed principal photography on Justice League but left early in post-production to attend to a personal tragedy. At that point, Warner Bros. brought in Joss Whedon to write and direct a bevy of news scenes meant to lighten to the tone of the film and differentiate it from Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which received a largely negative reaction from critics and some commercial audiences. The result was a mishmash trash fire, anonymously authored, and now HBO Max has invested tens of millions of dollars into letting Snyder finish his director’s cut of the movie, offering up something more in line with his original vision to fans.

Leto’s Joker is obscured in this new image, but clearly looks different than the gangster vibe we got in Suicide Squad. It’s a look more in line with the comics, and as a result it more closely resembles Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix’s takes on the character.

It’s been revealed that Leto only appears very briefly in Zack Snyder’s Justice League so we shouldn’t expect a major presence in the film, but it will certainly be interesting to see how Snyder approaches the character. Indeed, when Leto signed onto Suicide Squad the expectation was that he’d be in future DC films — at one point WB was even developing a Joker/Harley Quinn movie for Leto and Margot Robbie. But after the Justice League debacle, Warner Bros. largely abandoned the intense interconnectivity of its films, and is planning on using The Flash movie to introduce the multiverse idea and essentially start fresh.

Take a look at Jared Leto’s Joker in The Snyder Cut below. Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be released exclusively on HBO Max on March 18th.

