Well, it happened. On Sunday, the official trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League confirmed director Zack Snyder is Extremely Online. The run up to the release of the official trailer has been an exciting one. Over the last few weeks, new details, photos, and teaser videos have been released hyping the HBO Max premiere of Zack Snyder's Justice League. This past week, we got a closer look at Jared Leto's Joker, who will jump from 2016's Suicide Squad and into Snyder's cut of Justice League, as well as a teaser featuring the big bad of Snyder's movie, Darkseid.

Speaking of Leto's Joker, he's actually part of the reason why we now believe Snyder is more in tune with the times than we previously thought. At the very end of the official trailer, we get a preview of Joker's scene with Batman (Ben Affleck). In the clip, Joker looks out over a post-apocalyptic wasteland. As he does, he tells Batman, "We live in a society where honor is a distant memory. Isn't that right, Batman?'

Now, if you're Extremely Online like Snyder, then you know that "We live in a society" has been prime meme fuel for years. It's a phrase which, although not originally said by Joker, has become the shorthand for describing his pessimistic and chaotic outlook on life. It has also been a phrase that has lived out the majority of its life on the internet. Hearing it said by the one character who is so closely associated with it was pretty mind-blowing — a fact Leto acknowledged when he retweeted the Snyder Cut trailer and captioned it with, "We live in a society."

The phrase "We live in a society" has become synonymous with Joker as meme culture has become further entwined with social media. In fact, as Mashable reminds us, the "We live in a society" bit began as edgelord meme material and rose in popularity to the point that it now feels like Harley Quinn is hitting us over the head with her comically large wooden mallet whenever it appears online. In 2019, fans went so far as to start a Change.org petition to have Joaquin Phoenix say "We live in a society" in Todd Phillips' Joker. And while that didn't happen, they didn't have to wait too long before the Snyder Cut Justice League trailer confirmed it as canon when Leto's Joker said those five magic words for all the world to hear on Sunday.

Zack Snyder's Justice League premieres on HBO Max on March 18. Check out some of the spiciest and most viral reactions to Joker's infamous line below. For more, find out what's coming to HBO Max this month.

