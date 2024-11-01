Kemp Powers is assembling an all-star lineup for his next feature, Lunik Heist, a high-stakes thriller that's set to blend the thrilling genre of espionage with a true historical twist. Set in 1959, the story follows a daring plot by the American government to steal a Soviet spacecraft during an exposition in Mexico City. Leading the cast are Academy Award-winner Jared Leto (House of Gucci, Morbius, Tron: Ares), Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther, Us, The Wild Robot), and Emmy-winning comedian John Mulaney (Big Mouth, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse). Powers is going to be directing from his own script, which is said to be inspired by Jeff Maysh’s article in the MIT Technology Review, with Maysh also on board as an executive producer on the movie.

“We’re so thrilled to bring together such an exceptional team,” said Matthew Greenfield, President of Searchlight Pictures. “With the extraordinary talents of Jared, Lupita, and John, led by the visionary Kemp, Lunik Heist is a wild, roller-coaster ride filled with subterfuge and unlikely heroes.”

Powers gained acclaim and made his big breakthrough when he directed the Oscar-nominated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, as well as writing Pixar's acclaimed Soul. In live action, he established himseld with One Night in Miami, which was a fictionalised drama of an evening where Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown all crossed paths one fateful evening.

What Are the Cast of 'Lunik Heist' Up To?

Leto is fresh off producing and starring in Tron: Ares, which releases next year, and he will perform both duties for Lunik Heist, as well. Leto won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor (Dallas Buyers Club) for his portrayal of Rayon, a transgender woman battling AIDS in 2014. He's also appeared in movies like Requiem for a Dream, Blade Runner 2049, Suicide Squad, House of Gucci and The Haunted Mansion.

Nyong’o won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her heartbreaking portrayal of Patsey in 12 Years a Slave in 2014. She was part of the groundbreaking cast of Marvel's Black Panther in 2018, and has also appears in films like Us, The Jungle Book and Queen of Katwe. Most recently, she was a standout in A Quiet Place: Day One. Mulaney is a comedian who wrote for Saturday Night Live, and has appeared in stand-up comedy specials.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the progress of Lunik Heist.