Jared Leto Goes Full Angsty Bloodsucker in the ‘Morbius’ Trailer

Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for Morbius starring Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Jared Harris, and Adria Arjona and directed by Daniel Espinosa (Safe House, Life). Morbius focuses on a potentially lesser-known Marvel Comics character, Morbius the Living Vampire. Morbius made his first appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man #101 in October 1971 as Dr. Michael Morbius, a biochemist searching for a cure to his rare blood disease. In the search for a cure, Morbius accidentally turns himself into a superhuman vampire.

After spending more than a decade in development with Sony, filming on Morbius began in February 2019. For the most part, details have been kept under wraps but we do know Morbius will most likely be an origin story, showing us how Morbius transforms from biochemist to vampire. Obviously, Leto is playing the titular character while Arjona is playing Martine Bancroft, Morbius’ fiancée who gets deeply involved in Morbius new life as a vampire. Smith plays Loxias Crown, a man with the same rare blood disease as Morbius. Harris is set to play a mentor to Morbius, although his character’s name has been unconfirmed. Sneak peeks at Morbius have been few and far between, so this first trailer is our first true-blue look at what we can expect from Leto’s second attempt to crack playing a comic book character.

This looks a lot like the Venom of 2020: a very silly superhero film that will probably gross $850 million worldwide. At this point, I’ve kind of made peace with it. If Jared Leto wants to play a bat man, then he can go for it. It’s not like Morbius is some sacred territory, and I hope that Espinosa and Leto can do something fun with the material. The bigger surprise here is that Michael Keaton pops up at the end, presumably as his Spider-Man: Homecoming character Adrian Toomes. Is Sony working to build towards Sinister Six?

Morbius arrives on July 31st. You can watch the trailer below and for more, check out our full calendar of movies coming in 2020.

Here’s the official synopsis for Morbius: