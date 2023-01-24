Jared Leto is not a movie star. Granted, many would disagree with that sentiment, and this is just a subjective opinion from one writer. Plus, in the modern world of film, it’s hard to say if anyone beyond Leonardo DiCaprio or Sandra Bullock is a movie star. In an age where even Dwayne Johnson couldn’t get people to care about Black Adam and Brad Pitt’s face wasn’t enough to turn Babylon into a box office smash, it’s no surprise Jared Leto wouldn’t qualify as a movie star. But what’s really strange about Leto is how Hollywood keeps treating and hiring him like he’s a movie star or at least the star of a recently lucrative movie. At least Johnson and Pitt have each headlined features that have cracked $100+ million since 2020. Leto’s got no discernible box office draw to speak of, yet major studios keep handing him massive projects like Tron: Ares to headline.

What’s going on? How is Jared Leto still considered a viable leading man for massively expensive motion pictures? Is sorcery afoot…or are there more mundane factors informing why Hollywood still considers this guy to be a leading man?

Jared Leto’s Dismal Box Office Track Record

Leto's continued presence as a leading man is especially inexplicable when one just takes a look at his career in numbers. Box office drives everything for conventional studios, yet it hasn't impeded Leto's ability to get work. This guy has never appeared in a movie that cracked $100 million domestically save for the 2016 feature Suicide Squad (a film bolstered by being a DC Comics adaptation headlined by Will Smith). Otherwise, Leto has never shown up in a motion picture that’s crossed the threshold largely considered an easy barometer determining profitability within Hollywood.

Now, headlining or prominently appearing in movies that don't do Avatar: The Way of Water-level business wouldn't be bad if Leto was showing up in tiny movies directed by Joanna Hogg or Cheryl Dunye. Unfortunately, Leto keeps appearing in big-budget flops that cost a fortune to make. As early as 2004 with Oliver Stone’s Alexander, Leto was showing up in costly box office misfires. That trend continues into the modern world, with big-budget features like Blade Runner 2049 and Morbius failing to break even. The latter film is an especially damning indicator of how little appeal Leto has to the average moviegoer since Morbius was sold almost exclusively as a Leto star vehicle.

Image via Sony

Granted, these projects had a variety of problems to deal with in their respective theatrical releases that doubtlessly played a role in their box office shortcomings. While Leto can’t be exclusively blamed for these productions struggling to draw moviegoers, he also clearly didn’t help either. Just looking at raw box office data, Leto doesn’t seem to be much of a benefit to costly tentpoles. Despite that, Disney is preparing to spend an extravagant amount of money on a new Tron movie headlined by Leto while the same studio is preparing to feature the actor as the Hatbox Ghost in its forthcoming Haunted Mansion movie. The numbers don’t lie, yet Hollywood isn’t listening.

Before going forward, it’s also worth noting that Jared Leto being an Oscar-winning actor doesn’t entirely explain why he’s still a prominent leading man in Hollywood. While award-season love didn’t hurt his career, an Oscar doesn’t suddenly catapult you to a barrage of lead roles in big-budget movies. If that were true, Patricia Arquette would have headlined her eighth Marvel movie by now. Far bigger factors than just scoring an Oscar are informing the baffling leading man career of Jared Leto.

Why Is Jared Leto Considered a Movie Star?

While box office numbers for Leto’s films are constantly underwhelming, there’s no denying he’s at least popular as a musician in his band 30 Seconds to Mars. The quality of the music notwithstanding, Leto has cultivated a massive fanbase from his exploits in this artistic field. With over 10 million followers on Instagram alone, Leto, in theory, can help spread the word about any new movie he’s in easily and quickly. It doesn’t seem like having an army of followers helped titles like Morbius all that much, but his ubiquity as a musician and social media personality does provide one explanation for why studios love casting Leto in movies. On paper, he's popular enough to seem like a perfect way to ensure your film is going to be on people’s radar.

Similarly, Leto is bound to engage in some wacky method acting techniques while he’s on the set of your movie. Remember his lengthy pee breaks when shooting Morbius? Or how he partially blinded himself for Blade Runner 2049? Leto’s disturbing gifts to his Suicide Squad co-stars are legendary for all the wrong reasons, as is Viola Davis’s iconic response to Leto’s pointless shenanigans. Do all these tasks result in incredible performances from Leto? Absolutely not. If anything, they’re emblematic of a man who sees his co-stars as objects, not people, and the process of acting as one relying on gimmicks, not humanity.

But if you’re a Disney or Warner Bros. executive, Jared Leto’s streak of disruptive behavior and method acting techniques must sound like a dream come true. Sending dead rats in the mail or any similar actions will doubtlessly put the title of your new movie at the top of a big news article on Yahoo! Movies or similar outlets. It’s a deeply cynical way of looking at making and marketing movies, but there’s no doubt this plays a role in why Jared Leto has an enduring presence in Hollywood. What’s idiotic to a professional like Viola Davis registers to cynical executives as easy publicity.

Jared Leto Has Collaborated With Esteemed Directors

If there’s one more positive thing that does speak to Leto’s enduring nature in the world of film, it does help that, early in his career, he regularly worked with auteurs, often in the most nascent stages of their careers. David Fincher directed Leto in two of his earliest films while Leto also served as the lead of Darren Aronofsky’s Requiem for a Dream. Early on in his career, Leto managed to also score work with filmmakers ranging from James Mangold, Mary Harron, and Terrence Malick, and even anchored a 1994 TV movie directed by legendary animator Ralph Bashki.

Working with all these directors early in his career gave Leto an aura of being “prestigious.” Many modern films look to casting Leto as an easy way of instantaneously being perceived as a “proper” movie. Modern-day exploits that have seen Leto working under the direction of Ridley Scott and Denis Villeneuve have ensured that this actor’s “prestigious” label hasn’t entirely vanished even as he plays characters like Dr. Michael Morbius. This and other factors certainly paint a clearer picture of why Jared Leto is still considered a movie star by Hollywood studios…but there’s also a deeper and more insidious element at play explaining his enduring status as a “viable” actor by Hollywood.

RELATED: Jared Leto Set To Play Legendary Fashion Designer Karl Lagerfeld In Biopic

The Hollywood System Is Keeping Leto At the Forefront

In a 2020 interview, André Holland reflected on the kind of career opportunities that greeted him after being one of the most prominent actors in Moonlight, a movie that won the Academy Award for Best Picture. "I'd be lying if I said there was an explosion of opportunities that came after Moonlight,” Holland explained. “I sort of hoped that there might be, but it didn't happen that way.” Oscar glory didn’t automatically catapult Holland into headlining a ton of movies. The same phenomenon befell Moonlight actor Trevante Rhodes, an extraordinary performer who was looked at by Hollywood as “only” being good enough for throwaway roles in 12 Strong and The Predator.

Rhodes and Holland are not exceptions in Hollywood or the film industry writ large. Actors of color are just not given the same opportunities as white performers. Only 32% of the biggest movies of 2021 starred or co-starred an actor of color while the white performers that Hollywood studios choose to give work to speak volumes about who is deemed “valuable” in this industry. Jared Leto can send rats to people and fail to headline any lucrative movies, yet he’s still considered a viable leading man in the eyes of big studios like Disney. Where is the same steady string of high-profile movie gigs for actors of color who don’t send deceased rodents to people, like Jharrel Jerome or Kelly Marie Tran?

It cannot be stressed enough how much white privilege and a dangerous idea of who Hollywood studios consider “bankable” when it comes to movies play a role in Jared Leto’s enduring status as a "movie star." This doesn’t make anyone who enjoyed his work as an actor or filmmakers who have a genuine desire to work with him racist. However, it is discomforting how actors like Leto (goodness knows he’s not the only white person to benefit from this warped system) constantly receive the kind of opportunities that are always kept at arm’s length from performers from marginalized communities like André Holland. There are also disturbing qualities to Leto's enduring status as a "movie star" in the eyes of Hollywood stemming from Leto engaging in inappropriate behavior with underage girls, according to The New York Post in 2005. These chilling allegations and the silence from major studios and productions towards them make it even more baffling why Jared Leto has continued headlining movies for years without any disruption.

Many of the qualities informing why Jared Leto is still seen as a “movie star” by major Hollywood studios after so many box office bombs speak volumes to the toxic way Hollywood creates mainstream cinema, particularly in terms of marketing tactics and racial discrepancies in the world of casting. On the surface, it doesn’t make much sense that Leto would be headlining Tron: Ares shortly after anchoring the notorious box office bomb Morbius. But the whole picture becomes a lot clearer when one realizes Leto’s constant presence as a leading man is emblematic of countless devastating issues that have been plaguing the American film industry since its inception.