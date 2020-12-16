In what would mark his first television series since his star-making turn on My So-Called Life, Oscar winner Jared Leto is in talks to star in the Apple series WeCrashed, which is based on the popular podcast of the same name.

David Brown hosted the six-episode podcast, which chronicled the rise and fall of WeWork and its founders. The TV series hails from writers Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, while Crazy, Stupid, Love helmers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra are set to direct. Eisenberg and Crevello will also executive produce, and I wouldn't be surprised if Leto winds up with an EP credit once his deal closes.

Leto is poised to play Adam Neumann, the charismatic CEO of WeWork, the fast-rising company that was charging toward a huge IPO that put its value at $47 billion dollars before it ultimately crashed, leaving some of the world’s savviest investors holding the bag.

Neumann was personally worth $750 million at one point before he was ousted from the company, which never quite matched his bold vision. Today, millions of dollars worth of WeWork office space sits unoccupied -- a situation that surely hasn't been helped by the pandemic.

Leto strikes me as a good fit for Neumann, who had ambitious ideas but failed to execute them, and ultimately relied on a model that didn't really work. We've seen him play this type of slippery character before in American Psycho, though he wasn't front-and-center in that film. WeCrashed doesn't offer the same violent thrills, but it's an interesting tale of hubris all the same.

Leto will soon be seen in Sony's Marvel movie Morbius and WB's serial killer thriller The Little Things, which pairs him with fellow Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Rami Malek. He's also slated to co-star alongside Adam Driver, Lady Gaga and Al Pacino in Ridley Scott's Gucci, and he's attached to star in a Tron: Legacy sequel from Lion director Garth Davis. For more on that project, click here, and to watch the trailer for Morbius, click here.

