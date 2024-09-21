With almost as many episodes as there are days in a year, Supernatural has a massive catalog of episodes to pull from. Some are excellent, self-contained horror stories that'll creep you out, but the show is so much more than that. Emphasizing the brotherly bond between Jared Padalecki's Sam and Jensen Ackles' Dean Winchester, Supernatural never failed to entertain, even during some of its worst episodes. While Jensen Ackles has gone on record regarding some of his favorite episodes, Jared Padalecki's favorite hour is, surprisingly, among the show's most controversial. Would you believe that the episode that Sam Winchester prefers most is actually the show's highly-debated ending?

The 'Supernatural' Series Finale Is Jared Padalecki's Favorite

Ahead of the series finale, "Carry On" (which aired on November 19, 2020), Jared Padalecki spoke with Entertainment Weekly in an effort to tease the show's remaining episodes and reflect on Sam and Dean's nearly two-decades on television. When asked about his favorite moment from filming the 15-season series, Padalecki's response was somewhat surprising and gave fans hope for the remainder of the series. "The series finale is my favorite episode of all-time," the actor said, but that wasn't enough. Soon after, he doubled down on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account. "I love all of my children equally but this one is my favorite," he teased. Now, some folks may prefer the first episode, which set the Winchester brothers on their dark path, but the series' star thinks the very last one is Sam and Dean's finest hour — even if not all the fans agree.

It's not exactly a secret that "Carry On" is one of the most debated episodes of Supernatural. Some fans love it, considering it the best ending that the Winchesters could have gotten under the circumstances. Others maintain that the show should've ended years earlier, possibly when series creator Eric Kripke departed after Season 5. But whichever camp you fall into, the series finale was something special for those involved in the making of Supernatural, and it left a powerful mark on the show's star.

Interestingly, years before he had gotten the script for "Carry On," Padalecki hailed another episode in mind as his most beloved, this one a fan-favorite all-around. No, this one wasn't some monster-of-the-week special that put Sam and Dean up against a ghoul, ghost, or djinn, but rather Season 6's "The French Mistake," which the star held onto for the next four years until Season 15 came around (via EW). But considering that "The French Mistake" is something of a love letter to Supernatural's production, it doesn't come as a surprise that Padalecki would cling to "Carry On" by the time they'd completed filming.

"Carry On" Is the Perfect 'Supernatural' Finale, According to Jared Padalecki

Although showrunners Andrew Dabb and Robert Singer famously wanted "Carry On" to serve as a satisfying conclusion for all Supernatural fans, it didn't exactly live up to fan's expectations. In many ways, Season 15's final bow — which was originally meant to have a different ending prior to the COVID-19 pandemic — felt more in step with the show's earlier years. It even re-inserted Sam's desire for a normal life apart from hunting into the narrative, something we didn't know the character still wanted after all these years. While Dean's ending was maybe a bit anticlimactic (something The Winchesters thankfully fixed later on), Sam got to live a full life and die in peace. Sure, he had to wear a terrible wig, but it was an ending that Padalecki adamantly approved of.

"I think I cried every time I read the script," the actor told Entertainment Weekly after the fact, arguing that the finale's dual "wonderfully tragic" and "wonderfully optimistic" tones were just what the show needed. However you feel about the series finale, it's clear that Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles were happy with how things turned out. It's not often that a series finale is so impactful that one of the show's leading stars believes it to be the show's finest hour, but Supernatural is a rare exception. "I feel really proud to have been a part of this," Padalecki reflected. Yes, they're still open to returning for more, but if another season of the beloved low-fantasy horror series never happens, "Carry On" offered Sam and Dean Winchester the closure they'd long desired.

Supernatural Two brothers follow their father's footsteps as hunters, fighting evil supernatural beings of many kinds, including monsters, demons, and gods that roam the earth. Release Date September 13, 2005 Creator Eric Kripke Cast Misha Collins , Jared Padalecki , Jensen Ackles , Jim Beaver Seasons 15 Studio The CW

