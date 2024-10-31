Bode's luck with great people who will influence the next stages of his life is about to multiply. Jared Padalecki joined Fire Country for a 3-episode arc as Camden, who notices the raw talent in Bode and seeks to nurture it however he can. CBS has revealed that the character will first appear in Fire Country Season 3, Episode 5, "Edgewater's About to Get Real Cozy." The official logline for the episode airing on CBS on Friday, November 15 at 9 p.m. ET teases another airplane emergency and Padalecki's debut. The images from the episode preview the emergency and the interactions between Bode and Camden.

"Station 42 and Three Rock jump into action when an airplane makes an emergency landing outside of Edgewater. Jared Padalecki guest stars as Camden, a SoCal firefighter who immediately recognizes Bode’s raw talent."

The images show the first responders in the middle of the crisis, where the plane has made an emergency landing in some bushes. One image finds Camden and Jake guiding an infant's mother to safety. Another image features Camden and Jake looking up at something outside the shot. The third image is from a scene inside what appears to be Station 42. Camden and Bode are engaged in earnest conversation as Camden points a finger at Bode. Bode stands at attention as if everything coming from Camden's mouth is the most important thing ever said.

Camden Will Influence Bode in 'Fire Country' Season 3

Image via CBS

The relationship between Bode and Camden from the three episodes they interact (and more if Padalecki's spinoff happens) is complex, as Bode admires and competes with the man. "It’s a mix. Bode and Camden have a lot of similarities in the way that they do things, but at the same time, they’re also very different," Max Thieriot previously told Collider. "They’re very different in a lot of ways but Bode really appreciates his leadership and his strength and this lone wolf mentality that he has. They have a lot of fun scenes," the star added. Showrunner Tia Napolitano previously teased how influential to Bode Camden is to TV Line, saying,

"Everyone sort of treats Bode as this tiger they’re trying to tame, and Camden kind of says, ‘Why are you trying to tame a tiger? Let him out!'"

Catch Padalecki on Fire Country when "Edgewater's About to Get Real Cozy" airs on Friday, November 15 at 9 p.m. ET. Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+ before the episode airs.