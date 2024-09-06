CBS has committed to spin-offs and offshoots for some of its most popular shows. Fire Country has carried the network's torch for two seasons now. Season 3 premieres in October and the first spin-off is set for the next TV season. There have been talks of developing another spin-off, reportedly titled Fire Country: Surfside informally, led by Walker vet Jared Padalecki. He will appear as Camden in three episodes of the flagship series in the upcoming season, which could lead to a spinoff. A report by Deadline revealing Padalecki has extended his deal with CBS Studios signals a bright future for the spin-off, which is currently in the baby stages. The deal, which Padalecki first signed in 2022, allows the company to peek at his series project on a first-look basis. The extension strengthens his relationship with the studio, which bodes well for the potential series.

The Supernatural star signed the deal owing to Walker's success on The CW. The deal gave birth to Walker: Independence, a prequel of the flagship. The CW canceled Walker: Independence after one season with efforts to find it a new home bearing no fruit. Ownership changes at the network led to Walker being canceled despite solid viewership. CBS Studios produced both shows for The CW, and they have been interested in keeping a relationship with Padalecki, thus his guest arc on Fire Country, which they also produce for CBS. If the series sees the light of day, it could join the mothership and Sheriff Country on CBS or stream on Paramount+.

Where You May Have Seen Jared Padalecki Before

Image via the CW

Padalecki's extensive acting career began in the early 2000s. His first major TV role was on Gilmore Girls, where he played Dean Forrester for sixty-three episodes. He was then cast in Supernatural as Sam Winchester, a character he played for fifteen years in over three hundred episodes. He voiced the character in an anime series of Supernatural. He next boarded Walker as the titular character, Cordell Walker. The classic Chuck Norris series inspired this remake. Fire Country is his first TV role following Walker's untimely end earlier this year. There have been talks for Padalecki to appear on Supernatural's creator, Eric Kripke, hit Prime Video show, The Boys. If that happens, it will reunite him with his Supernatural costar, Jensen Ackles, who plays Soldier Boy.

No details about Fire Country: Surfside have been ironed out apart from the lead character and his portrayer. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on the project. In the meantime, catch up with Fire Country on Paramount+ before Padalecki's debut in the upcoming season.

Fire Country Season 3 premieres on October 18.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+