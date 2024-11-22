If you thought Fire Country didn't already have enough drama, Jared Padalecki's latest appearance as newcomer Camden Casey on the firefighting series will excite you even more. Following the cancelation of Padalecki's latest series, The CW's Walker, it's good to see this TV star on a new series, and playing a very different character than before. From his first appearance in "Edgewater's About to Get Real Cozy," we knew that Camden Casey would be something special, and we can't wait to see what's next for him.

Jared Padalecki Is a Perfect Fit for 'Fire Country'

Image via CBS

As Camden Casey, Bode Leone's (Max Thieriot) new boss, Padalecki shows off his impressive range as an actor. Who would've thought that from Gilmore Girls to Supernatural and Walker, and now on Fire Country, Padalecki would be routinely cast as characters who couldn't be more different? This time around, Padalecki plays a maverick, but an extremely likable one who has a legitimate reason for the chip on his shoulder. It turns out that Casey's entire unit died on a call because he didn't follow his gut, instead allowing himself to get bogged down by procedure and red tape. Haunted by being the only survivor, he trains cadets to learn from his mistakes and to run into the fire with the full intention of saving lives and not just avoiding legal controversy.

According to an official CBS featurette on Padalecki's role on the show, he and series star and co-creator Max Thieriot have actually been friends for a long time off-camera. "We talked about it since day one," Padalecki reveals about his finding a spot on Fire Country. "He brings such a positive energy to the set and the people around him," Thieriot adds. Frankly, we can tell. Gabriela Perez actress Stephanie Arcila noted that Padalecki only spent about 10 minutes prepping for his introductory fight sequence at Smokey's, where he saves Bode's honor from some of Diego's (Rafael de la Fuente) old friends and instantly proves to be Season 3's breakout character. No one else on Fire Country is quite like Camden Casey, and his SoCal demeanor adds some flavor to a show where we've come to know the cast all too well. More than that, it's just fun to watch Jared Padalecki play such a different personality.

Camden Casey May Not Be Great for Bode, but He's a Fine Addition to 'Fire Country'

Even if maybe Casey being his Phase Three supervisor is not the best thing for Bode right now, we can't help but love every minute he's on-screen. Bode has fought hard this season to respect Cal Fire procedure and the regulations that keep his friends and family (and himself) safe. While he still has a complicated relationship with the rules, he's come so far under Jake's (Jordan Calloway) guidance. It's true that Bode himself needs more routine and direction, and that Casey is the opposite. Despite that, Padalecki is the wild card that this firefighting drama needs. Willing to save Bode's hide both on and off call, Casey is a fun addition who breathes new life into the show, and he can be the one to stand against the rules at a time when Bode can't.

The way that Casey pushes Bode, even just in his first appearance, to become the most elite firefighter he can be is something that our hero's friends and family could never do. Everyone from his parents to his best friends care far too much about Bode being safe and out of prison, that they refuse to let him take any risks out in the field. But Casey doesn't see Bode Leone the son or the friend, he only sees his potential as a firefighter. Just when we thought that maybe Fire Country was getting too cozy with its main cast, keeping everyone connected by familial bonds or friendship, Casey arrives with a new dynamic entirely. Perfect for this sort of role, Padalecki has played these sorts of first responders before, though never quite like this. With his time as Texas Ranger Cordell Walker now at an end, Camden Casey feels like the right continuation of some of those ideas without the baggage of Walker, crafting a brand-new character for Padalecki to devour on the screen.

Fire Country airs Fridays on CBS and is available the next day on streaming on Paramount+.

