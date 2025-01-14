Jared Padalecki just can't seem to stay out of Texas (his home state so can you blame him?) The Supernatural actor is re-teaming up with Anna Fricke for a new Texas-based medical drama. Padalecki previously worked with Fricke on his short-lived reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger: Walker. The new medical drama has been set up at CBS for development, according to Deadline. The project will spotlight rural medicine in Texas, rather than the typical medical drama of the 21st Century which usually takes place in a big hospital.

According to Deadline the story "centers on a headstrong, devoted country doctor (Padalecki) who practices his unique style of improvisational medicine alongside his new protégé, a young doctor running from her past, as they operate a mobile clinic and heal the bodies and souls of their underserved community in the medical desert of rural Texas." Currently untitled, it's set to be an hour-long medical drama. Fricke and Laura Terry will executive produce with Padalecki and Dan Spilo.

Don't Worry 'Fire Country' Fans, Jared Padalecki Likely Isn't Going Anywhere

Deadline explains that even with this new medical drama, it's not expected to impact the possibility of him headlining a Fire Country spin-off after his three-episode arc on the CBS Drama. The spin-off is right now expected to be called Fire Country: Surfside as production for Morena Baccarin's Sheriff Country continues. If you're wondering how this is all stacking together, it's got to do with a "first look" deal that Padalecki has with the network, that he renewed just last year. CBS Studios President David Stapf says, “Anna Fricke is a fantastic producer, and Jared is a great producer and lead; he was a really good number one," shortly after the cancellation of the CW's Walker.

Padalecki and Fricke also reunited for the prequel series Walker: Independence, which only lasted a single season on the CW (another one bites the dust). It starred Kat McNamara (Shadowhunters), in the late 19th Century frontier. McNamara played Abby Walker, who witnesses her husband's murder on their journey out west from Boston. When she evidently settles in Independence, Texas, she meets Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr) and the rest would be history if the show hadn't been canceled.

The upcoming medical drama starring Jared Padalecki has not been named. All four seasons of Walker are available to stream on Max. Stay with Collider for the latest on Padalecki's upcoming drama as well as his potential Fire Country spin-off.

Your changes have been saved Walker A widowed father returns to Austin after one year, attempting to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family, and find common ground with his new partner, while growing increasingly suspicious of his wife's death. Release Date January 21, 2021 Finale Year November 30, 2023 Cast Mitch Pileggi , Molly Hagan , Chris Labadie , Jared Padalecki Lindsey Morgan , Violet Brinson , Rebekah Graf , Keegan Allen , Odette Annable , Jeff Pierre , Gabriela Flores , Genevieve Padalecki , Coby Bell , Alex Landi , Kale Culley Seasons 4 Writers Mitch Pileggi Expand

