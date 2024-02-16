The Big Picture Jarhead is a war satire based on the Gulf War memoir by Anthony Swofford, portraying the boredom and disillusionment of Marines.

The film received criticism from veterans for its inaccurate depiction of Marine life and military experiences.

Despite the backlash, Jarhead has been praised for showcasing the bonds that form between Marines and exploring the theme of values and ideals in war.

War cinema often looks to recent history as a source of inspiration, as stories ripped straight from the headlines have the potential to be timely, informative, and thought-provoking. Classic World War II films like The Sands of Iwo Jima and The Best Years of Our Lives emerged only shortly after the war itself came to a conclusion, and Vietnam War classics like Apocalypse Now and The Deer Hunter were released when the conflict was still leaving major repercussions on world politics.

Tackling recent military conflicts as narrative features can be a challenging prospect for any filmmaker due to the attention any historical inaccuracies are bound to generate. In the case of Sam Mendes’ 2005 war satire Jarhead, the perceived misrepresentation of the Iraq War absolutely consumed the film’s release.

What Is ‘Jarhead’ About?

Jarhead is based on the 2003 Gulf War memoir by author, Anthony Swofford, which detailed his experiences being recruited by the United States Marine Corps and serving in the Persian Gulf War. With its highly descriptive first-person narration and attention-to-detail analyzing military strategy, Jarhead proved to be a valuable means of assessing the effectiveness of the American military campaign in the Middle East. The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Swofford and shows how he grows increasingly disillusioned with his deployment as part of “Operation Desert Shield” in the Arabian Peninsula. Throughout the course of his experience, Swofford bonds with his fellow Marines Corporal, Alan Troy (Peter Sarsgaard), and Staff Sergeant Sykes (Jamie Foxx).

While largely inspired by Swofford’s experiences, Jarhead satirized the American military effort by showing the Marines’ collective boredom. While the film goes deep by examining the rigorous training that Swofford and his brothers-in-arms go through in order to prepare for the conflict, they see very little action and are left to amuse themselves as they await orders. The film depicts the larger military strategy as completely disorganized and without purpose; the soldiers themselves are blameless, as they are only a small part of a larger failure. While Jarhead contains almost no major action sequences, the film shows how the soldiers seek to utilize their skills and become increasingly animalistic as their service drags on.

Screenwriter, William Broyles Jr., details Swofford’s difficult relationship with the uniform that he wears; while he feels an obligation to serve his nation based on his father’s experiences in the Vietnam War, Swofford grows disheartened when he realizes that his service had very little impact on the trajectory of the world. Despite paying close fealty to the novel, Jarhead was drawn into controversy due to disputes regarding the screenplay’s embellishments. The writer and war veteran, Joel Turnipseed, claimed that aspects of the film had been taken from his 2002 book, Baghdad Express: A Gulf War Memoir, without proper attribution. In his defense, Broyles Jr. claimed that the film was inspired by recurring stories told by Marines about their experience in the Iraq War and were not exclusive to either Turnispeed or Swofford.

What Did Veterans Think of ‘Jarhead?'

While Gyllenhaal’s performance and the strong direction from Mendes earned the film positive reviews, Jarhead was criticized by veterans for its inaccurate depiction of Marine life. Writing for Slate, the Marine Captain, Nathaniel Fick, claimed that the film did not provide proper context regarding the wild activities that soldiers participated in between official assignments. Fick stated that while the film depicts training as a “ritual as a brutal and commonplace form of hazing,” that sort of “conduct is rare” and not nearly as venomous as portrayed in Jarhead. He went on to explain that some of the film’s most shocking moments, such as the Marines shooting their guns into the air without orders and traveling to an abandoned war zone, were completely fictional; he also revealed that the term “jarhead” isn’t one that Marines actually use.

Jarhead prompted an official response from the Marine Corps Public Affairs office that warned recruits that Jarhead’s “script is an inaccurate portrayal of Marines in general and does not provide a reasonable interpretation of military life.” Although the production reached out to the Defense Department for production advice, the film was deemed to not be a “feasible interpretation of military life.” In addition to presenting the Marines themselves as wild, often deviant lunatics, Jarhead is deeply cynical about the purpose of soldiers in an increasingly modernized form of warfare. This is best represented by a stirring monologue delivered by Swofford at the film’s conclusion, in which he realizes that a majority of the military campaigns in the Gulf War are conducted using drones, and not snipers like him. While undoubtedly a powerful anti-war statement, Jarhead may not represent the experiences of all veterans.

‘Jarhead’ Was Prasied for Showing Marines’ Bonds

Despite the backlash it received, Jarhead has been praised by some veterans for showing the bonds that form between Marines. The retired Gunnery Sergeant Robert Kane, who served in the Gulf War for over two decades, stated that he had gotten “closer to guys I spent a few months with in Iraq than guys I’ve known for ten years or more.” Additionally, a powerful scene at the end of the film where Swofford attends the funeral of Troy earned praise from the Vietnam War veteran, Bill Miller. Miller stated that it was “good to see that even if you’re down-and-out, those ideals and values stay with you,” a theme not commonly featured in Hollywood war films.

Despite being a self-contained work of political commentary, Jarhead inspired a franchise of direct-to-video action sequels that ignored the more satirical elements of Mendes’ film. 2014’s Jarhead: Field of Fire was followed by 2016’s Jarhead 3: The Siege and 2019’s Jarhead: The Law of No Return. Unlike their predecessor, these sequels are not inspired by Swofford’s accounts and have little relation to the first film beyond the title. While some franchises like the Universal Soldier saga have grown more experimental with their direct-to-video sequels, the Jarhead franchise ironically reflects the sort of overly-patriotic war cinema that the first film was satirizing.

