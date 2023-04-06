Moviegoers, especially weird ones (like yours truly), are always attracted to the weird side characters in movies. I’m not just talking about notable supporting characters; I mean figures who show up for mere moments in a finished film and may not even have a name. There’s an element of rebellion to this inclination, given that it means one is not attached to the protagonist or the comic relief side character but rather someone that nobody involved in the feature could’ve imagined would have a fan base. Plus, who doesn’t root for an underdog? You can’t get more of an underdog than the Max Rebos or Rhaandarites of the cinematic world.

The newest entry in this canon of big-screen characters is Jarnathan, a big-bird man who proves critical in the opening sequence of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. It is because of this guy that the two heroes of Honor Among Thieves, Edgin Darvis (Chris Pine) and Holga Kilgore (Michelle Rodriguez), are able to escape from their imprisonment and get back into the real world, where a great adventure awaits them. Jarnathan doesn’t join them on this quest (he only shows up again in the final scene in a callback to his original purpose as an escape mechanism), but he still leaves a remarkable impression on the audience nonetheless.

Jarnathan Provides Some Mystery

A key element for making any briefly seen background character so beloved or interesting is, ironically, not even trying to make them beloved or interesting. The more stripped-down and vaguely defined these background players are, the more compelling they become. You can imprint whatever you want on these individuals and their distinctive appearances. Their backstory isn’t defined, and their names aren’t even confirmed on-screen, but you can give them any kind of personality or ambitions you want. They’re like clay you can mold into whatever shape or style you want.

So it is with Jarnathan, a figure who barely speaks in Honor Among Thieves and is mostly around just to ensure that Darvis and Kilgore can get on with the movie’s proper narrative. However, even in his minimal screen time, Jaranthan leaves a notable impression. Just the fact that he’s some kind of judge (appearing on this universe’s equivalent of a parole board) while also being a massive humanoid bird is a fascinating bit of dissonance. A creature we associate with plucking worms out of the ground in our world is, in the fantastical realm of Honor Among Thieves, someone of enormous importance. This isn’t the first movie to go for the dissonance of giving an animal some unexpected job, but that’s still a reliably fun way to make your character immediately distinctive.

Then there’s his name…Jarnathan. It sounds like the name of your co-worker mixed around with the sort of outlandish spelling and peculiar names one would find in any conventional fantasy yarn. It’s an appropriately unique name for such a unique character. Even better, there’s nobody else in modern cinema that’s called Jarnathan. Unless Oppenheimer and Killers of the Flower Moon have some big surprises in store for people, it’s doubtful any other movie in 2023 is going have a character called Jarnathan. This is just yet another idiosyncratic detail of this character that makes him stand out to such a profound degree.

Terrific Effects Explain the Way Jarnathan Affects People

A few days into the theatrical run of Honor Among Thieves, one of the movie’s two directors, John Francis Daley, posted a collection of short videos to Twitter showing off the various impressive practical effects used throughout the movie. Among the videos was test footage of a person walking around in a practically realized costume as Jarnathan. This wasn’t just a guy waltzing about in a costume that ended up to the neck, with a CGI head to be added later. Jarnathan was all here, including his expansive wings. The fellow inside could move their head arms and feet gracefully and inject Jarnathan with further levels of believability, thanks to such fluid actions.

This impressive display of practical effects technology further explains why Jarnathan is so instantly lovable when he steps on-screen. He’s someone who actually seems real! His presence in Honor Among Thieves just radiates tangibility, an impressive feat for a creature who could never exist in our world. Jaranthan’s presence just as a character within Honor Among Thieves already solidifies his sense of immediacy. The external factors of exceptional practical effects work just make him all the more engaging.

Jarnathan isn’t the only creature in Honor Among Thieves realized through practical effects wizardry. All throughout the movie, everything from corpses to gigantic fish to other humanoid beasts is realized through impressive puppetry and animatronics. Rather than diluting the specialness of Jarnathan, the ubiquity of practical effects within Honor Among Thieves adds another layer of charm to this character. Now he functions as a microcosm of the delightful visual effects work and sense of tangibility that runs throughout the entire movie. The fact that Jarnathan is one of the first characters audiences see realized through these old-school visual effects techniques makes him an even more special demonstration of this trait.

Hooray for Jarnathan and His Brevity

Even though he’s so delightful and bound to stick in my mind for a good long while, there’s no way I’d want Jarnathan to get his own movie or TV show to headline even after he stole the show in Honor Among Thieves. That’s no commentary on the value of the character, but rather a testament to how well he embodies great cinematic figures that audiences only see briefly. Figures like Jarnathan, such as Max Rebo, would lose so much of the mystique that makes them so cool if they got to stand in the spotlight too long. Remember how an overdose of Boba Fett in The Book of Boba Fett only robbed that character of all his intriguing ambiguity?

Jarnathan should stay as just a background figure, a way of getting viewers invested in what else could be lurking around the corner in the world of Honor Among Thieves. After all, the impact Jarnathan has on viewers in his meager amount of screen time should show that you don’t need to be a protagonist to be meaningful. Huzzah for the fleeting background players like Jarnathan that captivate the minds of weirdos like me all around the planet…especially when they’re realized through wonderful practical effects!