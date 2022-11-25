The Disney Princess franchise focuses on royal women, but the club is exclusive, including only 13 characters from Disney's entire catalog. The franchise has strict rules regarding who can be considered. Even so, some deserving candidates are left out. Most Disney Princesses are the leads in their films, but there is one notable exception: Jasmine (Linda Larkin). Aladdin comes from the Disney Renaissance, a period from 1989 to1999 when Disney reinvented itself. Her contemporaries are more active than the earlier princesses. In this time frame, Disney attempted to make the women more powerful, with Belle's sacrifice for her father or Mulan's courage in battle. This trend of the Renaissance princesses allowed them to take more of the focus as the princesses were more independent characters. Jasmine fits the description perfectly, despite her smaller allotment of screen time. She unquestionably fits into the Disney Princess lineup because she sets herself apart in the time she gets.

Jasmine Is a Secondary Character

Jasmine didn't get the chance to be the hero of her story. Instead, that role goes to Aladdin (Scott Weinger). Since becoming an official Disney Princess, some have labeled her a female lead or referred to Jasmine and Aladdin as the protagonists, but Jasmine plays the role of a secondary character and the love interest. In the original concept, she wasn't even going to be that. At first, the princess would have been a brat for comedic relief, and Aladdin would have a tomboy love interest who he ultimately chooses over the princess. This idea was thrown out, and Jasmine became the princess and the love interest. In rewrites, Jasmine was made a stronger character, but she still received limited time. Even though the plot revolves around Aladdin, Jasmine carves out her identity as a strong and independent princess.

Jasmine may be a secondary character, but she is given a strong plotline throughout the movie. She longs for freedom, feeling trapped and sheltered by the palace with only her pet tiger, Rajah, for a friend. Her father wants her to hurry up and marry, but Jasmine doesn't want to marry for anything short of love. She sneaks out of the palace, meets Aladdin, and falls in love. But according to tradition, Jasmine can only marry a prince. When Aladdin shows up in disguise, Jasmine wants nothing to do with him, but she discovers that he is the same boy from the marketplace, and her tune changes.

Eventually, it becomes evident that he isn't a prince, and she can't marry him until she gets her father to change the law, so Jasmine can marry whoever she chooses. By not giving in to her father's wishes and not marrying for anything but love, Jasmine shows off her strength of will and refusal to conform to societal expectations. Ultimately, she accomplishes her goal by getting the law rewritten, so she can marry for love. Though as a secondary character, she gets little development, Jasmine has her own plot and ends victoriously. Is it her fault if she didn't have to change at all?

She Is Everything A Princess Should Be

Jasmine isn't the focus of the film, yet her willful defiance earned her a place in the Disney Princess lineup. She refuses every suitor her father finds for her, sending them away in a hurry - and she knows her worth. When she overhears Aladdin (in his prince disguise) and her father talking about her, she insists that she "is not a prize to be won." Jasmine showcases her spunk and resourcefulness when she runs away from the palace to experience life beyond the palace walls. As she spends the day in the marketplace, she meets Aladdin and learns to vault from one rooftop to another through a quick demonstration. Despite her inexperience, she is a fast learner. Jasmine sees through Aladdin's disguise when he pretends to be a prince. She recognizes him from the day in the marketplace and tricks him into mentioning Abu to prove it. In doing so, Jasmine displays her intelligence and cleverness enough to outsmart Aladdin (who is cunning himself). She also tricks Jafar (Jonathan Freeman) into thinking she's falling for him in the final battle, providing a distraction for Aladdin.

Jasmine realizes Jafar is a villain despite her father being fooled and she has no problems standing up to him. When she thinks he killed Aladdin, she brings the matter to her father. Jasmine tells Jafar in no uncertain terms that she will not tolerate his antics, saying that when she marries, at least she "will have the power to get rid of [him]." Honestly, an iconic line. Jasmine's intelligence, quick wit, confidence, and determination make her a good role model for the movie's young audience, like any other Disney Princess.

Jasmine Gets a New Subplot in the Live-Action Remake

In the 2019 remake of Aladdin, Jasmine (Naomi Scott) receives an added subplot about wanting to inherit her father’s position but being denied it because she is a woman. While it adds a fascinating layer to the character, it is unnecessary, as Jasmine already had her own agency, as she longed for freedom and wanted to marry for love. She has a goal to chase, which she accomplishes by the end of the movie. Jasmine opposes the outdated traditions of her country’s marriage laws, so the added plot is entirely in character, however, it still seems like a superfluous addition for the character. She may not be the lead, but the 1992 Jasmine is as powerful as any of her fellow princesses. Without the spotlight, Jasmine was a standout character and is more than worthy of her spot in Disney’s most exclusive club. Even 30 years after the release of the original movie, Jasmine remains as relevant as any of them despite her secondary character status.