Summer House: Martha's Vineyard star Jasmine Ellis Cooper is so excited about the first-ever reunion. Season 2 of the reality TV show has brought some drama and tension, and now the group will sit down in the clubhouse with Andy Cohen to reunite after the finale. Entertainment Tonight and Cooper discussed the anticipated reunion, where she teases that the taped reunion featured a "lot of shade" but a "much-needed resolution.".

"I think there's gonna be a bit of resolution, a bit of clarity," she said. "Definitely some shade, per usual, 'cause that's just how we do as a group, and I think for me, at least, there is a cohesive understanding of, like OK, this is what friendships really look like."

Cooper had a difficult start to Summer House. Her friendship with Jordan Emmanuel broke down as Emmanuel felt that Jasmine's marriage to Silas Cooper ahead of Season 1 changed her, and not in a good way. Emanuel also took issue with Cooper pushing the idea of marriage onto her when she made it clear that she was staying celibate and taking things slow. The pair attempted to make amends in Season 2, as they revisited their friendship during the reunion taping.

"I understand that there's fact and feeling," Cooper said. I understand their feelings, but still, my stance on it is factual. But, I still don't believe I've done anything to them, but where we are now is, friendships ebb and flow. I'm still defining what that looks like for Jordan and I, but I'm hopeful for sure. I'm never going to wish ill will on anybody. We did have fun moments this summer, even though we started off with a pretty direct and tough conversation, we're always gonna figure it out, and that's what I'm hoping going into next summer is that we can all just hit the reset button...or the continuation button. However, you want to look at it."

'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard' Brought the Drama

The cast of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard is a blend of old friends and new acquaintances mingling together in their shared summer house. The group definitely brought drama and tension throughout the show, as some of the ties between them ran deep. Many within the group have a history of working together or attending school together.

Throughout the season, the group's dynamic changed. Summer Marie Thomas built a friendship with Preston Mitchum and Emmanuel before her fallout with Emmanuel caused drama for her in the house. Thomas had previously sat down with Collider and discussed the dynamics in Season 2, stating that a lot of dynamics and situations had already been developed since Season 1.

Mitchum has also sat down with Collider and discussed the tensions between his closest friends, Thomas and Emmanuel. "It's easy for me to be neutral or, at the very least, hear both sides, because I do think they're both right, and I do think they're both wrong sometimes," he said. He is also looking forward to the first-ever reunion alongside Cooper and Thomas and expressed his excitement at seeing what the cast will bring to the table.

