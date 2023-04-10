The newly released Air just might be the best movie of 2023 so far, and among its super-stacked cast of A-listers, Jason Bateman shines as its secret weapon. Known for most of his career as a reliable comedic presence, Bateman's sarcastic, dry sense of humor is an easy bet for filmmakers in need. What makes him one of our more interesting actors working today is his recently tapped skill as a serious, dramatic performer. Netflix's Ozark and the 2015 thriller The Gift have proven that Bateman has what it takes to not only find the awkward comedy in situations but to also deliver an intentionally understated performance that tries to keep things together amidst terrible circumstances.

Air is not a thriller, but rather the true story of the development of Nike's Air Jordan line of shoes. It's an inspiring, hilarious, total dad movie, and like the best of them, has someone to fix its emotional stakes on. Bateman doesn't just have to portray Nike's early director of marketing, Rob Strasser, with his trademark comedic chops, he's got to be the heart of the movie too. Well, good news for movie buffs and sneakerheads, because if it weren't for Bateman's performance, Air wouldn't work nearly as well.

RELATED: Jason Bateman & Chris Messina on Watching Ben Affleck Have a Blast Directing 'Air'

How Does Bateman Hold Up Against His 'Air' Co-Stars?

Air is a 2023 biographical comedy-drama directed by Ben Affleck, chronicling the development of Nike's legendary Air Jordans. It stars Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro, an early marketing exec for Nike who was given the task of pitching the Air Jordan shoe line to Michael Jordan and having him sign with the shoe company. The film is set in 1984, so at this point in history, a nearly bankrupt Nike was in desperate need of a face like Jordan to pick their company up and outshine competitors like Adidas and Puma. The film's fun, underdog feel is helped by its supporting cast of Chris Tucker, Viola Davis, Chris Messina, and Matthew Maher, but the actor that's given the most room to play is Jason Bateman.

Image Via Warner Bros.

This isn't to say that the rest of the film's cast is lacking. Matt Damon is the star of the film, giving a performance that might not necessarily be deemed "a career-best," but it's one of his most fun. Vaccaro faces many obstacles in attempting to get the Air Jordan line off the ground, He is given a hard time about his place in the company throughout the film, but it never really branches back to his home life. On the other side of the dramatic coin, Viola Davis is fantastic as Deloris Jordan, Michael Jordan's mother. She's one of the few characters in the film that doesn't really have any jokes. Instead, Davis has to play the part straight to sell the audience on her protection over her son and his eventual legacy. Many might argue that she has the best performance in the film, but that's where I think Bateman might secretly take the cake.

If we're being generous, Jason Bateman might be third billing in Air, but if we're being real, he's probably fourth. Damon undoubtedly leads the movie, then Affleck and Davis would probably have to squabble for second or third billing, leaving Bateman at fourth. He probably has about the same screen time as Affleck, but given the latter's bigger name combined with his position directing the film, Affleck takes a higher spot. So how could Jason Bateman take the cake?

Jason Bateman Is the Main Comedic Relief in 'Air'

Well, first off, it's easiest to identify just how funny the guy is in the movie. Out the gate, Affleck leans into Bateman's performance as the audience's primary comedic relief. Bateman is as dry, sarcastic, and witty as ever in Air. It's no surprise, seeing as the guy has been the star of comedies like Game Night and Horrible Bosses, as well as the beloved show Arrested Development. Everyone has the chance to be funny, but Bateman's Strasser carries a bunch of fun running gags, particularly one that follows multiple awkward interactions with a co-worker. The guy doesn't just get one-off jokes, his are developed over the course of the movie. He's one of the best things that the movie has going for it, cutting the tension whenever things look dour for the Nike team. That doesn't mean that Strasser doesn't have his own personal stakes, though.

Image Via Warner Bros.

Jason Bateman Has Some Real Dramatic Chops

About halfway through the movie, there's a scene in which Sonny Vaccaro and Robert Strasser have to stay the night at the office to get ready for their Air Jordan pitch. It also just so happens to be Strasser's birthday, so the two take a moment to sit and celebrate. Things get serious when Strasser opens up to Vaccaro about what the potential failure of their pitch could mean for his personal life. It's explained that he only gets to see his daughter for a couple of hours on Sunday afternoons, and when he does see her, he brings her a new pair of Nike shoes. It's one of the only things that the two have to bond over, so if he loses his job, he loses his connection with her. He's willing to buy her new Nikes every week, but that's a practice that would obviously take a huge hit to his bank account after a while.

Strasser's conflict is such a silly elitist problem that if you're only reading an explanation of it, it doesn't feel like he could ever be a plausible emotional core for Air. That being said, Bateman is so good here that you totally buy into it. He's not crying his eyes out or yelling about what's at stake, he's just being real with Damon's Sonny Vaccaro. He's been so likable and funny up until this point that you find yourself putting any reservations that you might have away. He makes you feel like his business executive problems are now your business executive problems. It helps you sympathize with his character even more when he insists that Vaccaro's Air Jordan pitch has to be pursued. Bateman really sells that this guy deeply believes in his friend. For the rest of the movie, any time the deal with the Jordan family looks to be going south, Affleck cuts over to Jason Bateman and you feel more and more for the guy. Even though everyone in the audience is wearing a pair of Jordans, Affleck makes you think that the pitch will fail, Strasser will get fired, and he'll lose his main means of bonding with his daughter. Air isn't just inspiring, it isn't just funny, it's got real heart.

Everyone is great in Air, but Jason Bateman steals the show every time he's on screen. On one end of the spectrum, you have Ben Affleck playing Nike's CEO, Phil Knight, as a total goof. On the other end, Viola Davis is the consistent dramatic anchor of the film. Right in the middle is Jason Bateman, bringing both his lighthearted and weighty acting chops, building the perfect bridge between the movie's comedy and drama. Many will be sold on on Air by brand awareness for Nike, while others will be excited about another Ben Affleck/Matt Damon movie, but Jason Bateman deserves plenty of praise for his work here. Here's hoping that more movies give this guy the room to show his range as this one did!