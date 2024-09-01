Jason Bateman is one of the few television stars who has managed to make the transition to film, a quality that was particularly rare in the era before the rise of “Prestige TV.” Bateman proved himself to be a comedy legend with his role on the hit cult comedy classic Arrested Development, and successfully transitioned into starring in a series of crowd pleasing hits over the course of the early 21st century. Although he is best known for his work in the comedy genre, a few more serious roles have indicated he has a knack for drama as well.

Bateman has also proven to be a successful filmmaker in his own right, as he directed several features and episodes of the hit series Ozark, which is cited as one of the best drama shows of all-time. Although it's always fun to see Bateman pop up on television, it's really in movies where he is at his best. Here are the ten best Jason Bateman movies, ranked.

10 ‘Bad Words’ (2014)

Directed by Jason Bateman

Bad Words was an impressive directorial effort for Bateman that served as a widely crude, aggressive take on a coming-of-age story in which he also starred in the leading role. Bateman stars in the leading role of an aging manchild who decides to go back to win the spelling competition he lost when he was a child, using a loophole in the system to compete against much younger players.

Bad Words has a great concept and some really funny gags, but it's a testament to Bateman’s talents as a filmmaker that the film never gets too mean-spirited for its own good. It’s also refreshing in comparison to other modern comedies in that it is under 90 minutes long; Bateman seemingly knew that there was no point in including scenes that weren’t there just to get the audience rolling with laughter.

9 ‘Air’ (2023)

Directed by Ben Affleck

Air was an example of just how much Bateman could do in a supporting role, as it would have been very easy for another actor to get under shadowed in a film that also starred Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Chris Messina, and Viola Davis. Bateman appears as a working class member of NIKE who gets to voice his opinions on why the brand should be interested in licensing Michael Jordan with a consistent contract; his monologue is one of the most powerful moments in a film that is based on an amazing true story.

While it would have been easy for the film to be an utterly cynical enterprise that purely exists to highlight the NIKE brand, Air is a terrific crowd pleaser that shows the unique ways that the American dream can emerge. It’s a great story about perseverance, family, and friendship that doesn’t even require the viewer to be a fan of basketball.

8 ‘Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story’ (2004)

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story is one of the wildest sports comedies of the 21st century, and certainly became a cult classic after its surprising box office success. Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller star as two competing gym owners who engage in a particularly competitive dodgeball tournament to take control of a company; Bateman appears in the final act of the film as a foul-mouthed announcer who offers his own autistic commentary as the game is played out.

Bateman took a funny scene and made it even more hilarious, as his character is among the most widely quoted from the film. Should Vaughn and Stiller ever choose to develop a sequel to Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, it’s safe to say that Bateman would end up playing a much bigger role due to the growing affinity for his performance in the original film.

7 ‘Up in the Air’ (2009)

Directed by Jason Reitman

Up in the Air offered a rare chance for Bateman to show his dramatic side, although it did allow for him to voice some of the comedic charm that had made him such a star in the first place. Jason Reitman’s Best Picture nominated drama focuses on an aging corporate manager (George Clooney) and his young protege (Anna Kendrick) who visit various company sites in order to inform people that they no longer have jobs.

Although it begins as a surprisingly cynical satire of capitalistic greed, Up in the Air tells a powerful story about the importance of retaining one’s mental health and developing friendships, particularly in a job that can seem oppressive at times. Reitman does a great job at offering a fluid mix of comedy and drama, so Bateman’s appearance as a character who fits into both genres never feels like a distraction.

6 ‘State of Play’ (2009)

Directed by Kevin Macdonald

State of Play is a highly underrated journalistic thriller that helped revitalize the conspiracy genre for the first time since the 1970s. Although the film focuses on a journalist (Russel Crowe) who begins investigating a politician (Ben Affleck) accused of murder, Bateman has a juicy supporting role as a public relations executive who ends up revealing critical evidence that becomes essential to proving the truth of the case.

Bateman is able to show his more ruthless side by playing an unlikable character, a fairly impressive accomplishment considering how well known he is for playing sympathetic roles. While his role in State of Play was not necessarily a large one, it was interesting to see an actor of Bateman’s caliber be able to make the most out of a role that would feel much less significant if another actor had been cast in his place.

5 ‘Juno’ (2007)

Directed by Jason Reitman

Juno is one of the most charming teen comedies of the 21st century because it explores all the perils that come involved with having a child while in high school. Elliot Page stars as the titular protagonist, whose unexpected pregnancy inspires two aspiring parents (Bateman and Jennifer Garner) to reach out about taking in the child for adoption.

Bateman is great at playing a dim-witted husband who doesn’t realize how important being a parent is to his wife; while not a traditional villain, he does end up being unsympathetic by the time that the story wraps up. Considering that Juno was showered with Academy Award nominations when it was first released (including a Best Original Screenplay win for Diablo Cody), it is a shame that Bateman did not get recognized in the Best Supporting Actor category for his incredible work in the film.

4 ‘Horrible Bosses’ (2011)

Directed by Seth Gordon

Horribles Bosses is one of the funniest and darkest comedies of the 2010s, and one of the best examples of what Bateman could do as a leading man. Bateman stars as the underappreciated office worker Nick, who teams up with his best friends Kurt (Jason Sudeikis) and Dale (Charlie Day) to kill their abusive bosses, including Nick’s mean employer Dave Harken (Kevin Spacey), who treats everyone that works for him as subhuman.

Horrible Bosses takes a very relatable premise about being unsatisfied by work and takes it to the extreme, resulting in some shocking moments of graphic dark comedy and playful interactions between the three leads. Although the sequel Horrible Bosses 2 was an unfortunate disappointment that Bateman himself has apologized for, there’s always the possibility that a third entry in the series could revitalize it and return it to its former glory.

3 ‘The Gift’ (2015)

Directed by Joel Edgerton

The Gift is one of the rare films in which Bateman got to play an outright villain, as he stars as a successful businessman who encounters a childhood classmate (Joel Edgerton) that he had ruthlessly bullied, all whilst trying to hide the truth from his wife (Rebecca Hall). The film succeeds in taking Bateman’s inherently charismatic persona and inverting it, making the revelations about his sinister qualities all the more upsetting.

The Gift is a masterwork of suspense and intrigue, as it leaves the viewers guessing about the nature of the childhood trauma being discussed until the very end. It speaks to Bateman’s bravery as an actor that he was willing to take on such an edgy role that cast him in such a negative light, proving once and for all that he was more than just a “comedy guy.”