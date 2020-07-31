Jason Bateman to Direct Netflix Heist Film ‘Here Comes the Flood’

Jason Bateman just notched another Best Actor Emmy nominee for Ozark, but he’s reportedly already got his eye on a massive behind-the-camera job. According to Deadline, Bateman has entered early talks to helm Here Comes the Flood, a heist film that sparked a seven-figure bidding war before finally landing at Netflix. At this juncture, Bateman is only being eyed to direct but there are reportedly plenty of “juicy roles” in the script and no cast has ever been worse for including Jason Bateman.

Simon Kinberg (Dark Phoenix) wrote the script, which is described as “an elevated, character-driven love-story heist movie, with the heist playing out in increments.”

Despite the fact “elevated” is a trash word that means nothing when describing a genre movie, this sounds like a good time and Bateman has more than proven his worth as a director. The filmmaker has two solid features to his name, 2013’s Bad Work and 2015’s The Family Fang, but his TV episodes are where it’s at. His work on HBO’s The Outsider was some of the most haunting television of this year, and lest we forget it was Bateman who beat out Game of Thrones‘ final season in the Best Director category last year.

Here Comes the Flood also strengthens Bateman’s relationship with Netflix. In addition to earning the streamer all those Emmys for Ozark, Bateman also just signed on to produce both the rom-com Your Place or Mine starring Reese Witherspoon and the drama The Girls I’ve Been starring Millie Bobby Brown. Netflix also produced a few extra seasons of Arrested Development but we are under no obligation to acknowledge those.

