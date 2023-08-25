The Big Picture Jason Bateman shows his versatility in The Gift by taking on a sinister and disarming role that is a departure from his usual comedic work.

The Gift is an involving thriller that captivates the audience with strong characters and a cat-and-mouse psychological plot.

Bateman's performance in The Gift is remarkable, showcasing his ability to play conniving and manipulative characters who will stop at nothing to get what they want.

Jason Bateman is as comfortable as they come playing the lead or a supporting role, and in Joel Edgerton's ingenious psychological thriller The Gift, he gets a chance to flex his sinister side in what might be one of the most disarming roles of his career thus far. In a career littered with strong character turns and commanding central performances alike, his reliability is undeniable — and he can recently be seen in the acclaimed Air. While Bateman flirted with darker edges in the hit Netflix show Ozark (a far cry from some of his more comedic work in flicks like Paul - a wild star-studded ride) he was still grounded in some kind of family-driven morality. At no point was his Marty quite so fiendishly or destructively self-serving. The same can't quite be said for his apparently charming but ultimately devious turn as Simon Cammel in Edgerton's 2015 film.

The Gift itself is an utterly involving thriller that earns the intrigue of the audience through its slavish dedication to formulating strong characters. Each of the main players is handed a part with plenty to sink into, and Jason Bateman clearly seems to be having fun etching out his would-be family man's world. The main three in this film are also facing personal dilemmas of varying scope and magnitude, with some opting to tackle their issues with more integrity than others. Just who is the malignant force at the epicenter of it all? Does outward innocence mask something much greater? The Gift is one of the great films of the 2010s in the way it forces the viewer to strain a little in order to check what's coming around each corner.

What Is 'The Gift' About?

Image via STX Entertainment

At first glance, Rebecca Hall and Jason Bateman's characters seem like the average idyllic couple with 'big dreams'. Having recently moved to Los Angeles for vocational reasons (as Bateman's Simon is on the cusp of an enormous corporate ascent), the two have grand plans to start a family and swan-dive into a life of continued luxuries. Joel Edgerton delivers these plot points with a light touch - nothing is ever heavy-handed. Instead, we get the recent pain from Hall as she radiates it in her performance as Robyn. She is inward, and as we find out, infinitely more empathetic and sensitive than her husband. Their equilibrium is promptly interrupted by way of a chance department store meeting with a former schoolyard peer of Simon's in the form of Gordon 'Gordo' Moseley (Edgerton), who was reportedly subject to a persistently hard time growing up. Edgerton nails the boyish adoration and sheepish self-consciousness of the man and concocts a delicious contrast between the two primary characters at the heart of the tale. His versatility once again on display, Edgerton is a strong counterweight to Bateman, and he's certainly no stranger to the thriller genre.

What appears like a fairly innocuous reunion between two sharply different personalities soon becomes a cat-and-mouse psychological thriller as Gordo begins to show up announced to their residence bearing titular gifts, ostensibly seeking some kind of validation or thrusting a friendship upon the besieged couple. From koi fish to fill their pond, to cans of glass cleaner, the gifts become more and more meaningful and philosophical with time. When things go sour, he begins delivering biblical messages on sticky notes and missives referring to his desire to 'let bygones be bygones'. Edgerton cleverly brushes up against the home invasion thriller genre many times during instances where Robin begins to fear she is being watched, before reigning it back without heading fully down that tack. Bateman, all the while, wisecracks his way through the awkwardness until the first fissures begin to appear and his malicious side begins to rear its head in the midst of the free-flowing tension (which becomes exponentially more palpable as more details concerning the relationship between Simon and Gordo are drip-fed to the audience).

Why Does Jason Bateman's 'The Gift' Performance Stand Out?

Image via STX Entertainment

It's the film's unspoken moments in between the gentle belittling and joking that truly provide clues as to where Jason Bateman's conniving husband character's true nature sits. There's a flash of annoyance mixed with apprehension when it does occur to Simon that the man before him is Gordo from years back during the first reintroduction as if he's investing all his energy into exercising maximum restraint. So much can be said in a moment of slow-dawning recognition and the homewares shop encounter sets the ball rolling. When an altercation eventually occurs between Simon and Gordo after the latter oddly invites them around to their house under a bizarre pretext that the sprawling mansion is actually his own — Simon decides to step in and sever any further attempts by Gordo to establish a forced friendship. He does it brutally, and hot on the heels of another bullying session after Gordo abruptly leaves the room to take a call. Once he delivers his message, he believes the whole business to be over, not counting on Gordo's determination to expose Simon for who he really is, and what he was responsible for when the two were kids.

It's a remarkable turn by Bateman, who turns the screws gently and deliberately. He is someone who will go to pathological lengths to get what he wants. The audience finds out just what he is capable of later on when he's on the warpath to win a coveted promotion — willing to do hideous things to swat the competition out of the way. All delivered with a wink and a sympathetic facade when called out on something. All the while, he dances around his wife's suggestions that he is hiding something, using humor and at times, a serious, lecturing mode to remind everybody that he is in control. When everything is in tatters and there's nothing left of the armor plating, however, his desensitization to getting this his way is outdone.

No One Could Have Played This Role in 'The Gift' Like Jason Bateman

Image via STX Entertainment

Casting actors slightly against type is an age-old, wonderful trick, and it can oftentimes be extremely effective. Harrison Ford was handed one of his finest parts of the 2000s era for example in What Lies Beneath - a supernatural thriller that allowed the actor to (ultimately) dive fully into the dark side. Considering most audiences are predisposed to seeing Jason Bateman very ably play predominantly amiable characters — his against-type casting in The Gift is a stroke of brilliance. Bateman disarms viewers with the very wry charm he's exuded so well in roles prior.

However, as the cards begin to fall and as the true colors begin to seep through, it becomes obscenely clear that Simon is a full-fledged narcissist with some kind of indestructibility complex. He feels he's impervious to consequence — and it's terrifying! Gordo is not merely a forgotten figure from the past awkwardly seeking out a friendship with a more successful former peer — he has reentered the life of Simon to square the ledger, and to single out just how damaging Simon's conduct was all those years before

It's a chilling final frame, and it's an ending that'll keep the audience on tenterhooks. The final 'gift' is the one that breaks them both. The fate of each character from that point forward is not entirely clear. Jason Bateman's performance consistently subverts expectations, as does Edgerton's finely engineered film in itself. Hall's Robyn was bewitched by the person she thought she knew - and The Gift explores how an idea or a single action can beget enormous consequences and how individuals can habitually house motivations and traits unseen by others till it's too late. Jason Bateman channeled something truly different into this dark on-screen portrayal of a man deserving of comeuppance, and the film is a richly rewarding, multilayered thriller that demands heavy contemplation.