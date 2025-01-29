Jason Bateman is the actor Hollywood can't seem to get enough of, ever since he first made his way onto the silver screen in Teen Wolf Too (1987). Over the years, his roles have diversified and become increasingly complex, and his latest movie, Carry-On, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and costarring Taron Egerton, is another testament to Bateman's acting chops. Easily one of the best movies to stream on Netflix right now, Carry-On is an action-packed thriller set around the holidays, ensuring it pulls focus on multiple Netflix categories. But it's not just the impressive cast that grabs attention; it's Bateman's role as a terrorist (although he claims this isn't the case) that demands all eyes are on him.

In this role, Bateman shows audiences that he's the unexpected villain Hollywood had no clue was missing; his role in Carry-On is equal parts sinister and ruthless as he plays the mysterious and cold-blooded "Traveler" tasked with smuggling a lethal weapon into an airport and on a plane, no matter what it takes. Without batting an eye, Bateman begins a dangerous cat-and-mouse game with Egerton, using whatever threats necessary to ensure he complies. At no point does Bateman break character, as his character's personality is sealed from inception and chilling throughout the entire movie.

Bateman's No Stranger to Challenging Roles

Bateman is known primarily for his comedic roles, even in more dramatic series or movies, but audiences don't see much of this in Carry-On. There are moments of that iconic quick-wit Bateman adds to the majority of his character arcs (think his best moments on Arrested Development, complete with dry humor), but his most recent flick offers a chilling performance that paints him in an eerie light. Bateman exudes a calculating, cold demeanor that's shocking but fascinating for audiences to watch, from his deadpan stare to a complete lack of empathy. It's intriguing to see this side of Bateman shine through, his complete detachment not dissimilar to when he played Guy Trilby in Bad Words (minus being a dangerous terrorist). Both roles show just how quickly Bateman can turn his emotions on and off, although his demons are eventually revealed in Bad Words, whereas his backstory as the Traveler is left completely open-ended.

Bateman has dabbled in dramatic roles before, playing Ozark's Marty Byrde in tons of great episodes, and although he's also the villain, it pales in comparison to just how disturbing he is in Carry-On. Both character arcs showcase a calm, collected side, even under extreme pressure. But Bateman's role as the Traveler is in a completely different class, in that he doesn't care who has to die in the airport or on the plane, whereas Marty's character seeks to prevent casualties.

Yes, in both worlds, Bateman is mired by greed, and his personal gain is the impetus for each decision. But his character in Carry-On takes things to an all-new low, proving that his greed is so severe that he's willing to kill hundreds—if not thousands—of innocent people all for a payday. In a weak effort to paint himself as a lesser monster, Bateman tells Egerton that he's the guy who summons the least collateral damage—as if this somehow absolves him of his sins.

An Unflinching Villain With a Ruthless Character Arc

From start to finish, Bateman's portrayal of the Traveler showcases the type of villain he's more than capable of playing. He is always three steps ahead of his victims, expecting the unexpected, and even turns on the charm when needed. At one point, audiences watch him offer Egerton a stick of gum and a pep talk, only to flip the switch moments later as he tries to make Egerton a "mercy killing."

Bateman's entire character arc is a cunning amalgam of ruthlessness and barbarous actions. He's completely unhinged despite a ridiculously calm demeanor. He has eyes everywhere both inside and outside the airport and is prepared to stop at nothing to ensure safe harborage of the biological weapon he's tasked with guarding. Completely aware of the horrors it holds, Bateman doesn't care and if he does, fails to show it, as he remains an unflinching movie villain who never breaks character and is completely devoid of remorse, further fueling this movie's Netflix success.

Another notable aspect of Bateman's performance as the Traveler is the chemistry he shares with Egerton. He's not completely unsympathetic to Egerton's emotions, but does routinely downplay them with the reminder that Egerton has a job to do, and if he fails to deliver, his girlfriend and their unborn child will pay the price. He even turns emotionally abusive in one particularly rough bathroom scene when the tables are momentarily turned. But for the majority of the film, Bateman outsmarts Egerton at every turn until he's eventually hoisted by his own petard—literally. The takeaway? Audiences in search of a movie that showcases just how terrifying Bateman can be should absolutely give this a watch.

