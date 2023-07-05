The year 2023 has turned out to be an exciting year for gamers who would like to see their favorite PC and NPC's come alive in an on-screen adaptation. Essentially viewed as muddy waters over the years, the adaptation of video games to screens was usually avoided. However, given the success of HBO's The Last of Us, which was praised by longtime fans of the franchise for its faithfulness to the source material has given hope that alas, this can be done and done right.

The success of The Super Mario Brothers Movie at the box office will definitely strengthen that resolve. There are a number of game to screen adaptations on the horizon like Peacock's Twisted Metal, bringing fear in its wake and in the same vein, Five Nights at Freddy’s, is set to unleash the terrors come this fall. From Jason Blum's production company, Blumhouse, Five Nights at Freddy's is based on the playable series of the same name by Scott Cawthon.In a conversation with Discussing Film (via Total Film) in promoting another terror fueled project, Insidious: The Red Door, Blum has discussed his openness to getting more game to screen adaptations off the ground. Saying in response to the positive reception the online promotion of Five Nights at Freddy's has received; "Well, I think the right video games make great source material for movies."

The producer goes on to draw parallels with the performances of The Super Mario Brothers Movie stating that he hoped something similar materialized with his upcoming project. "I mean, you saw that even with [The Super Mario Bros. Movie]. It's a different genre, but it was an amazingly successful movie," Blum continued. "I certainly hope that's the case [with Five Nights at Freddy's]. James [Wan] is actually a big gamer and we have a games division of our company that we've been working on. I'm definitely looking forward to finding more games that are popular and that we could turn into horror movies."

A Union With the New King of Horror

Blumhouse is gearing up for a merger with Wan's Atomic Monster, a union with "the new king of horror" which is certain to be devoted to delivering bone chilling stories. Blum was asked about the status of the merger in the same exchange and he replied: "Our agreement is almost done. It's almost official, so we're both excited about that," he said. "It's not new for us, you know? We collaborated on M3GAN, and we've collaborated on all these Insidious movies. The producer went further to break down what one can expect from the merger. "The results of our collaborations, I should say, have been very positive. So for the fans, I think the good news is, instead of one movie every couple of years, it'll be [new movies] every year," Blum teased. "Some movies will be more Atomic Monster, some movies will be more Blumhouse. But both of the company's DNA will be in all of our movies. I think that will, ultimately, make for better movies for the fans and more of them."

Watch the new trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's below, ahead of its release in theaters and on Peacock on October 27.