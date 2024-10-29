With an Oscar win and several nominations under his belt at age 54, it’s safe to say Matt Damon is one of the best actors of his generation. One of the most famous roles in his career is Jason Bourne, the legendary action hero who he first brought to life in 2002 and most recently portrayed in 2016. Jason Bourne fans have had a rough go of things the last few months, as the only place to stream the classic action films has been through Prime Video’s Amazon MGM+ subscription. Fortunately, Peacock is putting an end to this, as the streamer announced that the first four Jason Bourne movies, Identity, Supremacy, Ultimatum, and Legacy, will all begin streaming on the platform at the start of November.

Matt Damon stars as the titular character of Jason Bourne in the first three Bourne movies, Identity, Supremacy, and Ultimatum, before passing the torch to Jeremy Renner for The Bourne Legacy, who plays the lead role of Aaron Cross in the 2012 Bourne film alongside Edward Norton and Rachel Weisz. Damon did return for one final outing alongside Tommy Lee Jones and Alicia Vikander in Jason Bourne, the 2016 film which is currently streaming on Freevee, and will not join the other four Bourne movies on Peacock next month.

Doug Liman directed The Bourne Identity with a script from Tony Gilroy, and Paul Greengrass was brought on to direct the sequel with another script from Gilroy. Greengrass and Gilroy also worked together for the threequel before Gilroy himself stepped behind the camera to write and direct the Renner-led installment.

Matt Damon’s Next Role May Net Him Another Oscar Nomination

It’s been almost 10 years since Damon was nominated for an Oscar for his performance, but one of his upcoming films will certainly provide him another opportunity to show his prowess. Damon has been tapped to star in Christopher Nolan’s next film at Universal, but few details about the plot have been revealed. Damon starred alongside Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer, but his strong performance was ultimately overshadowed by Murphy putting on a career-defining show. Tom Holland will also star alongside Damon in Nolan’s next film.

The first four Jason Bourne movies star Matt Damon and Jeremy Renner and were written by Tony Gilroy. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Jason Bourne (2016) on Freevee before the rest of the Bourne movies arrive on Peacock next month.

The Bourne Identity After waking up at sea with no memory of who he once was, Jason Bourne travels the world to discover his identity while mysterious assassins try to kill him. Matt Damon stars as Jason Bourne, a character first appearing in Robert Ludlum's 1980 spy novel The Bourne Identity. The film was followed by The Bourne Supremacy and The Bourne Ultimatum, both of which were also adaptations of Ludlum's work. Director Doug Liman Cast Matt Damon , Franka Potente , Chris Cooper , Clive Owen , Brian Cox , Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje Runtime 111 minutes Writers Tony Gilroy , W. Blake Herron , Robert Ludlum

WATCH ON FREEVEE