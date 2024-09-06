One of the most legendary action movies of all-time has a new streaming home soon that you won't even have to pay for. Jason Bourne, the 2016 action thriller starring Matt Damon, Alicia Vikander, and Vincent Cassel, will begin streaming on Freevee through Prime Video on September 20. For those unfamiliar, Freevee is a free extension offered through Prime that allows users to watch certain movies and TV shows without payment so long as they're willing to sit through some ads. The film follows the CIA's most dangerous operative (Damon) who is drawn out of hiding to uncover explosive truths about his past. In addition to Damon, Vikander, and Cassel, Jason Bourne also stars Tommy Lee Jones, Julia Stiles, and Riz Ahmed, and currently sits at a 52% score from critics and a 55% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Jason Bourne was written by Christopher Rouse and Paul Greengrass and is based on the character created by Robert Ludlum. Jason Bourne is the only writing credit Rouse has in his career, but he has worked as a film editor on many famous projects, such as Hobbs & Shaw, the Fast & Furious spin-off movie led by Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, and Captain Phillips, the docudrama starring Tom Hanks and Catherine Keener. Greengrass also directed Jason Bourne, and he has worked on two films in the years since; 22 July, the Netflix original true crime biopic, and News of the World, the action western which also stars Hanks. He also directed the 2004 and 2007 Jason Bourne films, Supremacy and Ultimatum.

How Have the ‘Jason Bourne’ Movies Performed at the Box Office?

Every Jason Bourne movie has been a major success at the box office, with the most expensive entry, The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) costing $130 million to produce, but still grossing more than $440 million at the worldwide box office, making it the highest-earning Jason Bourne movie. 2016's Jason Bourne fell just short of this, earning $416 million worldwide, with The Bourne Supremacy, Legacy, and Identity all grossing more than $200 million at the worldwide box office. The franchise has collectively earned more than $1.6 billion at the box office from five movies.

Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Jason Bourne on Freevee through Prime Video on September 20.