Jesus Christ, it's another Jason Bourne. The amnesiac assassin is back in play, and not just on the screen. At least, not yet. According to new reports from The Hollywood Reporter, WME is shopping the rights to the Bourne franchise and the rest of the Robert Ludlum library, aiming to find a new home for the beloved spy series that helped redefine the modern action thriller. The move comes nearly a decade after Matt Damon stepped into the shoes of David Webb, and it seems like Hollywood is keen for more.

According to the reports, the Ludlum estate, represented by WME, is reportedly taking meetings with several major players, including Skydance, Apple, and Netflix, all of whom are said to be interested in acquiring the rights. Universal, which has housed the franchise since 2002, could still end up back in the mix if it places a competitive bid. Given the current climate, and the success of shows like Reacher and Jack Ryan, we wouldn't be surprised to see Bourne become a streaming series.

What Was The Bourne Series About?

The saga began back in 1980 when Ludlum published The Bourne Identity, which was then adapted in 2002 by Doug Liman with Damon making a breakthrough as an action star in the movie. It helped usher in a grittier, more grounded era of spy thrillers, the kind of film that inspired a new direction for franchises like James Bond. Damon would go on to star in two more direct adaptations — The Bourne Supremacy (2004) and The Bourne Ultimatum (2007), both directed by Paul Greengrass — which were met with huge box office success, but almost more importantly, critical acclaim as Greengrass took the franchise to new heights. The shaky cam action scenes, real world politics and a hero driven to uncover a conspiracy as well as discover his origins made the series immensely popular.

2012 saw The Bourne Legacy, which shifted focus to Jeremy Renner as a genetically enhanced operative, but it failed to strike a chord with critics or audiences and inevitably, Damon returned to the role for Jason Bourne (2016), which pulled in over $415 million worldwide. The potential sale of the series is just the latest in an aggressive pursuit of established franchises by studios and streamers alike. Earlier this year, Amazon officially took control of the James Bond television rights, following its acquisition of MGM, and it seems like other companies want something to fight back.

Now, it seems, it's just a matter of time until Jason Bourne returns. Stay tuned for more.