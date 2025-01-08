While he may not be the first face that comes to mind when you think of an “action star”, Matt Damon certainly left a mark on the genre thanks to his run in the Bourne film series. After taking a break from the universe of the ex-CIA assassin and allowing Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) to take the reins in the franchise’s fourth installment, The Bourne Legacy, Damon returned to his post for the fifth and final chapter, 2016’s Jason Bourne. Right now, Max audiences are suiting back up for adventure, with the film beginning to climb its way up the platform’s Top 10.

Damon’s titular character is once again on the run in Jason Bourne, doing his best to evade the CIA at every turn. Unfortunately, the agency’s director, Robert Dewey (Tommy Lee Jones) is hot on the ex-agent’s trail, and, with the help of cyber-security pro Heather Lee (Alicia Vikander), he’s closing in on his target. Meanwhile, Bourne is dodging his pursuers with everything in his being, all while attempting to uncover deeply hidden secrets about his father. Bourne’s final (for now) dance with the government had a star-studded ensemble cast that also included Julia Stiles (Save the Last Dance), Vincent Cassel (Black Swan), Riz Ahmed (The Night Of), Bill Camp (Salem’s Lot), Ato Essandoh (The Diplomat), Scott Shepherd (El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie), Gregg Henry (Payback), Stephen Kunken (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Vinzenz Kiefer (The Sea Wolf).

‘Jason Bourne’s Box Office Payoff

Close

Universal Pictures won big with the Bourne franchise, with each of the movies celebrating huge wins at both the domestic and global box offices. Audiences were clearly eager to see Damon get back into the role of the highly-trained spy, as Jason Bourne’s worldwide box office total tapped out at more than $415.5 million, making it a financial success. In the grand scheme of things (aka the rest of the film series), the movie was the third-biggest domestic earner, raking in $162.4 million, surpassed by The Bourne Supremacy’s $176.2 million and The Bourne Ultimatum’s $227.5 million.

As far as the critics are concerned, Jason Bourne was the bottom of the barrel, with its Rotten Tomatoes score set at a bleak 55%, only surpassed by one percentage point by the Renner-led The Bourne Legacy. At the top of the list is the highest-grossing title, The Bourne Ultimatum, with an impressive 92%.

Head over to Max now to see the end of Damon’s spy era in Jason Bourne.

