Jason Caperna and his wife Janet Caperna are preparing for their first child on The Valley Season 1 of the reality series, and it resulted in them inviting their friends along on their babymoon to Big Bear. But they didn't want all their friends to come with them and left out Kristen Doute and Zack Wickham. Now, Caperna says he has no regrets about who was left out of the event but the reason behind the decision is well worth the anger it may have caused for Doute and Wickham.

Doute, her boyfriend Luke Broderick, and Wickham were not invited, and talking to The Daily Dish, Caperna shared that the choice came from Janet having a scare after one of their more lively of dinners. Caperna explained that his wife experienced contractions most likely brought on by stress of both Doute and Wickham trying their best to get Janet mixed in with the lies about Michelle Lally, and so as a way to protect their family, the two decided not to bring those who will cause stress on the trip they were planning.

“Personally, I have absolutely no regrets about who we chose to invite and not invite to the babymoon,” Caperna said. He went on to explain the health scare with his wife. “When we heard that news, we were like OK, well, we need to avoid any kind of situation like this,” he said. He even admitted that the scare had them so shaken that they “even considered potentially leaving the show.” He said, however, that production was great with them and it resulted in them trying to just have a stress free trip. “So that was our priority,” he said. “Just making sure that Janet had a stress-free babymoon and it was successful in that way.”

The Valley (2024) A reality TV show that follows a group of friends in a luxurious Californian neighborhood, focusing on their glamorous lifestyles and intricate relationships. The series offers an inside look at their social lives, including parties, romantic entanglements, and personal conflicts. As the friends navigate their ambitions and loyalties, the show highlights the drama and challenges that come with living in an elite suburban setting. Release Date March 19, 2024 Cast Jax Taylor , Brittany Cartwright , Kristen Doute , Luke Broderick , Daniel Booko Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 1

The Co-Stars' Reaction With Being Left Out of the Babymoon Didn't Help

Doute and Wickham did not react kindly. They were posting jokes pretending they were coming to Big Bear anyway and Doute made comments about Janet being a "queen bee" by not inviting her. “Janet is not inviting me because she wants to let me know that I’m in the outside of the group,” Doute said on The Valley. “So she was like, ‘What I say goes, I’m the one who is now the queen bee.’”

Caperna went on to say that this was not some kind of witch hunt against Doute and Wickham. “It wasn’t like there was some sort of an intentional, like sit-down and like, let’s — let’s take notes and let’s share paperwork and let’s share our thoughts on like, who can we leave out? And who can we leave out to make sure Janet’s the queen bee?” he said.

The Valley can be streamed on Peacock.

