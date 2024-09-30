This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

One of the biggest Netflix films on the slate just got yet another major update. A new report from Deadline revealed that Jason Clarke has joined the cast of Kathryn Bigelow's untitled action thriller at Netflix. Clarke is best known for his roles in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and Zero Dark Thirty, and is fresh off a strong appearance in Oppenheimer, and also recently played Jerry West in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, the sports docudrama which was axed at HBO after two seasons. Details about Clarke's role in the film and the project at large are being kept under wraps, but Deadline reports that it will be set at the White House as a national crisis unfolds. Bigelow most recently teamed up with Anthony Mackie and John Boyega for Detroit, the 2017 true crime thriller that is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Clarke joins a loaded ensemble for Bigelow's untitled Netflix pic, toplined by Rebecca Ferguson and Idris Elba. Ferguson is best known for her role in the Mission Impossible movies, and more recently headlined the Apple TV+ series, Silo, which is set to premiere its second season later this year. Elba is known for his role as John Luther in the hit procedural series, Luther, and the follow-up movie, Luther: The Fallen Sun. Jared Harris, best known for his Emmy-nominated role in Chernobyl and also for his roles in Mad Men and The Crown, has also been tapped for a role in the film. Fresh off his appearance in Twisters and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Anthony Ramos will also star alongside Elba, Ferguson, Harris, and Clarke.

Jason Clarke and Kathryn Bigelow Teamed Up Once Before

Clarke and Bigelow have worked together previously on the aforementioned Zero Dark Thirty, the 2012 political thriller which also stars Jessica Chastain and Chris Pratt. The film was a major hit among critics and audiences, registering a 91% score from the former and an 80% rating from the latter on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. Mark Boal wrote the script for Zero Dark Thirty, but it has not yet been confirmed who will serve as the scribe for Bigelow's untitled Netflix pic.

Kathryn Bigelow's untitled Netflix film does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future casting and production updates on the film and watch Bigelow and Clarke's team up, Zero Dark Thirty, now streaming on Hulu.

