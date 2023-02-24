Apple TV+ has set up its next big project, as the streaming service has announced that it has greenlit The Last Frontier, an upcoming 10-episode drama series. The show will star Jason Clarke, who will also serve as an executive producer.

According to a synopsis from Apple TV+, Clarke will star in the series as U.S. Marshal Frank Remnick, the lone Marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska, whose jurisdiction is turned upside-down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with international political implications. Further plot details remain under wraps, and no additional cast has been announced yet.

The Last Frontier was created by the hotshot duo of Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D’Ovidio. Bokenkamp is best known as the creator of the NBC crime thriller The Blacklist. D'Ovidio gained traction for penning the screenplay for the 2013 film The Call starring Abigail Breslin, a project which Bokenkamp also helped co-write. The Last Frontier will be produced by Apple Studios, with Sam Hargrave onboard to direct the pilot. Hargrave will also serve as an executive producer alongside Bokenkamp, D'Ovidio, and Clarke. Additional directors for the remaining episodes have not been disclosed.

Clarke, 53, is an Australian actor who has made a name for himself in a variety of genres. He is perhaps best known for his role in Kathryn Bigelow's thriller film Zero Dark Thirty, where he played a CIA intelligence officer working to track down Osama bin Laden. Clarke is also recognizable for his multiple action roles, including leading parts in White House Down, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and Terminator Genisys. He has also stretched his dramatic chops for roles in films such as Chappaquiddick and First Man, the critically praised Neil Armstrong biopic from director Damien Chazelle. Clarke will next be seen in an undisclosed role in Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated drama Oppenheimer, about the origins of the atomic bomb.

The Last Frontier is the latest in a list of projects in the pipeline for Apple Studios. Coming off their hit comedy drama Shrinking starring Harrison Ford and Jason Segal, Apple will look to premiere the crime drama City on Fire, based on the 2015 novel of the same name. The studio is also working on the heavy hitting war drama Masters of the Air, a World War II story starring Austin Butler from executive producers Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks. Another book-to-screen adaptation, Lessons in Chemistry starring Brie Larson, the comedy High Desert starring Patricia Arquette, and the period comedy Mrs. American Pie starring Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, and Allison Janney are among the other shows in Apple's docket.

No release window for The Last Frontier has been announced.